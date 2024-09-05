TCT Is Among The First To Integrate New PCI DSS 4.0.1 Reporting Templates Into Compliance Management Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The release of the templates comes just before the annual PCI Community Meeting in Boston

- Adam Goslin, Founder, TCT

ROCHESTER, MI, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Total Compliance Tracking (TCT), a company specializing in compliance management software, has incorporated the recently released reporting templates for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0.1 into its compliance platform, TCT Portal. Impressively, this update was completed within ten days following the public release of the templates on 8/28/2024, marking a rapid response to the latest developments in the PCI compliance landscape.

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) released the latest update to the PCI DSS on June 11. The update was primarily aimed at clarifying and correcting elements of the initial PCI DSS 4.0 release. However, it wasn't until August 28th, that the Security Council released the corresponding reporting templates for PCI DSS 4.0.1.

Adam Goslin, CEO and Founder of TCT, commented on the swift integration, stating, "Our team was prepared to act immediately once the PCI DSS 4.0.1 reporting templates were released. We understand the importance of staying current with compliance updates, and our priority is to ensure that our clients have the resources they need to meet these requirements."

The release of the templates comes just before the annual PCI Community Meeting in Boston. TCT will have a booth at the conference and TCT will present a tech demo entitled,“Save Your Sanity By Not Letting Your Compliance Manage You.” TCT will also co-sponsor an after-hours reception. Details can be found by stopping by TCT's booth at the conference.

TCT Portal is widely used by various organizations, including assessment firms, service providers, and businesses that must maintain compliance with industry standards such as the PCI DSS. The platform is designed to help these entities manage compliance processes more efficiently by automating tasks and providing customizable workflows tailored to specific organizational needs.

The release of PCI DSS 4.0.1 has prompted a swift response from the compliance community, with many organizations working to update their processes in line with the new requirements. For those already engaged in compliance activities in TCT Portal under PCI DSS 4.0, TCT's quick action in updating the platform means that their ongoing work remains unaffected. Previous data and documentation are preserved, allowing users to continue their compliance efforts without losing progress while easily transitioning their PCI v4.0 tracks over to PCI v4.0.1.

Goslin emphasized the priority of timely updates for TCT's customers, noting that many organizations depend on up-to-date tools to meet pressing demands of their own clients and customers.“We got into this space to help organizations make their compliance management suck less,” Goslin said.“That's been our driving force since the start. We move quickly to facilitate the needs of our clients and we're proud to efficiently generate reports straight out of our system for customers.”

The introduction of PCI DSS 4.0.1 is the latest step in the ongoing evolution of the standards set by the PCI SSC, which aim to enhance the security of payment card transactions and reduce the risk of credit card fraud. These updates are part of a broader effort to ensure that organizations processing payment card information can protect sensitive data effectively.

TCT's role in this process highlights the importance of software solutions that can adapt quickly to changes in their various standards and requirements. As compliance standards continue to evolve, organizations need tools that allow them to stay compliant without significant disruption to their operations. The TCT Portal's ability to incorporate new templates and workflows, while seamlessly transitioning from one version to another is an example of how technology can play a critical role in managing compliance efficiently.

The PCI DSS is a globally recognized standard that applies to all entities involved in the receipt, processing, transmission, and storage of credit card information. Compliance with these standards is essential for maintaining the security of payment card data and protecting against potential breaches.

As the industry continues to respond to the latest version of the PCI DSS, TCT's timely update of its platform demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting the compliance efforts of its users. The integration of the PCI DSS 4.0.1 templates into TCT Portal is part of their ongoing commitment to provide the tools and resources necessary for effective compliance management.

ABOUT PCI DSS

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) is an information security standard designed for organizations involved in the processing, transmission, and storage of credit card information. The standard was created by the PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) to improve the security of payment card transactions and to reduce credit card fraud.

ABOUT TOTAL COMPLIANCE TRACKING

Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) is dedicated to making compliance management suck less. Since 2013, TCT has served the security and compliance community by providing both a SaaS-based compliance management platform called TCT Portal and hands-on consulting.

TCT Portal is an end-to-end software solution that automates all the heavy lifting of a compliance engagement. It was built by security and compliance people, for security and compliance people - incorporating decades of in-depth, hands-on compliance management expertise. The platform organizes every aspect of compliance engagements and typically cuts manual labor in half. TCT Portal serves any company subject to compliance, those serving those dealing with compliance challenges and Assessment Firms.

The TCT consulting team has multiple decades of combined hands-on experience in every facet of security and compliance management. TCT's compliance consulting provides confidence and peace of mind in the midst of an overwhelming compliance engagement. The consultants have been in the trenches and know what it's like to try to manage security and compliance efforts while under-resourced or under-experienced.

TCT can provide consulting services and software packages (via TCT Portal) for virtually any compliance regulation, including PCI-DSS, SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO, and dozens of other standards.

