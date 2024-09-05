PCRK Group Adds 36 Massage Envy Locations To Their Portfolio, Becoming The Largest Franchisee

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Expanding their footprint across the Northwest PCRK has secured locations Texas and in New Mexico

Sept. 5, 2024

PCRK Group , a leading provider of high-quality skincare and body care services, is thrilled to announce the of 36 Massage Envy

locations, with 35 in Texas and one in New Mexico. This strategic acquisition solidifies PCRK Group as the largest franchisee in the Massage Envy system, now boasting an impressive 131 locations across the United States, operating in 13 states.

Kristi Mallioux & Todd Recknagel

"We are so happy to welcome our new clinics and team members to the PCRK family," said Todd Recknagel, Co-CEO of PCRK Group . "The Texas and New Mexico group's passion for creating satisfied customers aligns perfectly with our mission."



As a company committed to enhancing the well-being of its members,

PCRK Group aims to grow its member base and help more individuals feel better, look better, and lead happier lives.



PCRK group recently hit a milestone of its 20 millionth massage and facial service, and now with this recent acquisition, are tracking to do over 1.5 million services this year alone. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in

PCRK Group's journey as they strive to become the world-class model for health, wellness, and beauty businesses.

"We are blessed with our continued growth and are passionate about making PCRK Group a truly great place for people to work," said Kristi Mailloux Co-CEO of PCRK Group . "Together, we will continue to create exceptional customer experiences and foster a supportive and dynamic work environment."

The acquisition of these Massage Envy locations is a testament to PCRK Group, a portfolio company of Trivest Partners and Three20 Group, and their dedication to delivering superior services and creating a positive impact on the communities it serves. The company remains committed to its vision of providing unparalleled health and wellness experiences to its members.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. To learn more, visit



About Three20 Capital Group

Three20 Capital Group is a private equity firm led by franchise veterans Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux. Three20 has a depth of experience in franchising, distribution, energy efficiency, and multi-unit businesses. To learn more, visit



About PCRK Group

PCRK Group, headquartered in

Phoenix, AZ, owns and operates 131 Massage Envy locations across 13 states and is Massage Envy's largest franchisee. PCRK is committed to connecting with each member and guest to assist them throughout their well-being journey. To learn more, visit





MEDIA CONTACT: Todd Recknagel, PCRK Group, [email protected]



SOURCE PCRK Group