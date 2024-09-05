'Mass Capitalism' By Apek Mulay Offers Technology-Based Economic Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With the presidential election looming and market volatility a persistent concern, author Apek Mulay 's book Mass Capitalism: A Blueprint for Economic Revival has renewed relevance as it promotes a free-market in which employees would hold a greater ownership in their companies.Such an approach, Mulay argues, would lead to a balanced economy, high investments, high growth, and increased motivation for employees to work hard. The result will be steady growth in corporate profits.Mass Capitalism explores this solution to America's free-market needs through the lens of the semiconductor industry, where Mulay has experience as a senior analyst and macroeconomist. He digs into such topics as reshoring semiconductor manufacturing, counterfeit electronics, and unemployment and underemployment due to rapid technological progress.In this wide-ranging book, Mulay also discusses his areas of expertise, such as macroeconomics, socio-economics, supply chains, business models, geo-politics, and macro-finance, and how they relate to the capital-intensive semiconductor industry.Mulay also writes that the Federal Reserve's faulty monetary policy could lead it to commit a significant blunder that would result in stagflation, which is when the economy experiences stagnant growth, high unemployment, and high inflation simultaneously. Today, as the Fed tries to find a balance between controlling inflation and ensuring job growth, that possibility is as relevant today as it was in 2014 when Mulay wrote the book.Mulay's goal in writing Mass Capitalism, published by Book Publishers Network, was to promote the ideals and goals of most macroeconomic theories, and to help establish a balanced economy, eliminating unemployment, deficits, and the national debt. Mulay also seeks to help re-establish what he says would be a more robust, free-market U.S. economy, with minimal government overreach and lower taxes on individuals.Among those praising Mulay's book is Ravi Batra, an economist and author of six international bestsellers, who writes:“Apek Mulay's Mass Capitalism is the wave of the future; it may be the only way to eradicate unemployment and poverty in America.”The praises for Mass Capitalism also include a back-cover testimonial from Stanley Wolf, president of Lattice Press, whose volumes on Silicon Processing for the VLSI Era have been embraced by the semiconductor industry and are considered a bible by most students pursuing their doctorate degrees in semiconductor industry and by R&D departments in industry.Writes Wolf,“Mass Capitalism offers hope for the embattled U.S. economy. Apek Mulay has seen the negative impacts of offshoring and unequal trade regulations on the microelectronics industry. The solutions he proposes would level the playing field and strengthen the U.S. economy. Mass Capitalism provides his vision for improving our future.”Mulay has taken his ideas to the next level by authoring sequels to Mass Capitalism, including Sustaining Moore's Law (2015), How the Information Revolution Remade the Business and the Economy (2016), New Macroeconomics (2018) and Economic Renaissance in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (2019).About Apek MulayApek Mulay (apekmulay ) is an entrepreneur with Mulay's Consultancy Services. He is a senior analyst, blogger, visionary, and macroeconomist in the U.S. semiconductor industry. Mulay is the author of six books on business and economics. He was cited as engineer-cum-economist by economist Ravi Batra in his 2015 book End Unemployment Now. Mulay serves on the board of directors for Flying Metals, a private company catering to supply chains for the aerospace industry. In the financial industry, Mulay holds life and health, series 6, 63 and 65 licenses. He has appeared on television shows and national radio talk shows, and has been featured in industry magazines. He also has chaired international symposiums in the semiconductor industry.

