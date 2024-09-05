Unchainedtv Launches Kale Krew, A New TV Series That Celebrates Chicago's Vegan Scene

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kale Krew stars with Joanne Molinaro, The Korean Vegan, and UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell.

UnchainedTV is the world's only free, plant-based, streaming TV network.

Kale Krew highlights Chicago's fast-growing vegan food scene.

The stars of UnchainedTV's Kale Krew with Tabitha Brown at the premiere party. Photo by Kofi Dodi

The world's only streaming TV & FAST Channels for the plant-based lifestyle is showcasing the growth of vegan dining in America's Midwest.

- Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV President

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "Kale Krew " is hosted by Nemanja Golubovic, the CEO and founder of the famed Chicago vegan restaurant chain Kale My Name, and social media influencer Tamika Price, known as Plant Based Tamika. Together, they form the Kale Krew and take UnchainedTV viewers on a thrilling tour of Chicago's hottest vegan dining spots.

As part of the show launch, a red carpet premiere party was held at PETA's James Cromwell Empathy Center in Los Angeles. It was attended by the show's stars, along with Emmy-winning actress Tabitha Brown, bestselling author Joanne Lee Molinaro, known as The Korean Vegan, UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell, American Idol announcer Mark Thompson, Trying Vegan with Mario TV host Mario Fabbri, Rated V for Vegan TV host Eunice Reyes, Plant-Based in the Burbs' stars Sherri Johnson and Paige Parsons Roache and numerous other TV personalities and social media influencers.

A Chicago red carpet premiere party is also planned for the evening of September 22nd at XMarket Food Hall, the vegan marketplace featured in Episode One of Kale Krew. XMarket is home to six vegan restaurants, including: Kale My Name, 2D Restaurant, El Hongo Magico, Chicago Not Dog, Veganiano, and Bloom Sushi Counter. It also boasts a full-service bar and a plant-based supermarket. This large space will be the location of the launch party celebrating the groundbreaking series that showcases how the plant-based lifestyle is growing exponentially in America's Midwest.

The series profiles Chicago's most prominent vegan restaurants including: Can't Believe It's Not Meat, which serves veganized all-American comfort foods, Spirit Elephant, a gourmet vegan restaurant in Winnetka, IL, Alice & Friends at The Glen, a chic vegan restaurant featuring Asian cuisine, Soul Veg City, which is Chicago's oldest plant-based restaurant, founded in 1981, and Runaway Cow, a vegan ice cream parlor in Bridgeport, on Chicago's South Side, near famed Comiskey Park baseball stadium.

Along with featuring fully vegan restaurants, Kale Krew also showcases non-vegan restaurants that offer substantial and high quality plant-based options. Those restaurants include: Tastes of Bri, which offers vegan dishes by a Le Cordon Bleu trained chef, My Pie pizza parlor, which makes vegan deep dish pizza, and October Cafe, an LGBTQIA+- owned coffee house that features vegan pumpkin spice lattes.

The next season of Kale Krew will be set in a new city but the producers have yet to reveal that new location.

Kale Krew can be viewed for free on UnchainedTV, the world's only free, nonprofit, vegan, streaming and FAST Channels TV network. UnchainedTV can be downloaded for free on any phone, on any Samsung TV and on any TV via Amazon Fire Stick, an Apple TV device or an Amazon Fire Stick. It can also be viewed for free online at:



The shows stars and the network's founder/president are available for in-person interviews at the Chicago premiere and remotely.

