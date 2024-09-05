Cloud Applications Global Market 2024 To Reach $639.17 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 18.4%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloud Applications Global Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

Cloud Applications Market Growth Outlook Through 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cloud applications market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $275.09 billion in 2023 to $325.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning, growth of IoT devices and edge computing, remote work and digital transformation, increasingly rely on cloud service providers, and hybrid and multi-cloud strategies.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cloud Applications Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cloud applications market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $639.17 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to scalability and cost efficiency, rapid deployment and time-to-market, increasing business productivity, global accessibility and collaboration, increased digitalization.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Cloud Applications Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Cloud Applications Market

The growing adoption of DevOps toolchains is expected to propel the growth of the cloud application market going forward. DevOps toolchains are integrated tools and processes used in DevOps practices to automate and streamline software development, testing, deployment, and monitoring processes. DevOps toolchains automate many aspects of the software development lifecycle, from code integration to testing and deployment. This speeds up the process of developing and releasing cloud applications. The automation capabilities of DevOps tools enable rapid deployment and updates of cloud applications, reducing time-to-market and improving responsiveness to customer needs. This efficiency makes cloud applications more attractive to businesses.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Cloud Applications Market Growth?

Key players in the cloud applications market include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., Salesforce Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Cloud Applications Market Size?

Major companies operating in the cloud applications market are developing technologically advanced solutions, such as cloud mesh, to enhance application-centric connectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Cloud mesh is an advanced networking architecture designed to interconnect multiple cloud environments, allowing seamless integration and communication.

How Is The Global Cloud Applications Market Segmented?

1) By Organization: Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

2) By Applications: Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Management, Human Capital Management, Content Management, Collaboration And Productive Suites, Supply Chain Management, Business Intelligence And Analytics, Other Applications

3) By Verticals: Banking Financial Services And Insurance, Energy And Utilities, Government And Public Sector, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail And Consumer Goods, Telecommunication, Transportation And Logistics, Travel And Hospitality, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cloud Applications Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud application market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cloud applications market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud Applications Market Definition

Cloud applications refer to software applications primarily accessed and used through the internet rather than being installed locally on a user's device. It allows users to access and use applications via web browsers or applications without needing to install or manage software locally.

Cloud Applications Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud applications market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Applications Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud applications market size, cloud applications market drivers and trends, cloud applications market major players, cloud applications competitors' revenues, cloud applications market positioning, and cloud applications market growth across geographies. The cloud applications market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cloud Services Global Market Report 2024



Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2024



Cloud-Based ERP Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.