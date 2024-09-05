Marina Toybina Selected As Top Costume Designer Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marina Toybina honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Marina Toybina, 7-time Award® winning costume and designer, was recently selected as Top Costume Designer of the Year for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. /award-galaWith close to three decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Toybina has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Ms. Toybina is a 7x Emmy Award® winning costume designer and entrepreneur. Ms immigrated to the United States from Russia at age 11. At a very young age Marina found an outlet for her creativity through various forms of design and illustration. After graduating high school in Phoenix, AZ, she followed her calling and moved to Los Angeles to attend the distinguished Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, specializing in fashion design. While still attending FIDM, Ms. Toybina successfully launched a signature line called GLAZA.After earning her degree, Marina quickly became known for her unique aesthetic, and launched into the world of entertainment as a go-to designer for the dance community, artists, and performers who sought a unique approach to their fashion and costume choices. Ms. Toybina's creations are now seen worldwide in all mediums ranging from primetime and international television programs to major editorials, music videos, commercials, and concert arena stages.For television, Ms. Toybina has designed for hit shows like So You Think You Can Dance, The X Factor US, and World of Dance, as well as for performances on award shows such as The Grammys, The Billboard Awards, The American Music Awards, The Brit Awards, The BET Awards, and the Country Music Association Awards, just to name a few. Marina's latest work can be seen on FOX's popular celebrity-filled singing competition The Masked Singer, in which she and her team have created an assortment of unique theatrical costumes across seven seasons for the likes of T-Pain, Dionne Warwick, Donny Osmond, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Seal, Patti Labelle, Leann Rimes, Aloe Blacc, Nick Carter, Bobbi Brown, Bret Michaels, Lil Wayne, Tori Kelly, Gladys Knight, Rumer Willis, Kelly Osbourne, Tyrese, Jesse McCartney, Toni Braxton, Jojo Siwa, Hanson, Mickey Rourke, Busta Rhymes, Wiz Khalifa and many more.Her creative vision and drive were integral to the success of The Masked Singer, and in 2021 her dedication paid off as Ms. Toybina became one of only a handful of costume designers to receive both costume designer and producer credits on a primetime television show.Ms. Toybina has received award recognition, breaking records in 2015 as the first costume designer to win four consecutive Emmys in the Outstanding Costumes for a Variety Program or a Special category. Over the years she has earned a total of seven Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in this category, for The Masked Singer (2021 and 2020), Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show Starring Katy Perry (2015), So You Think You Can Dance (2014), The 55th Annual Grammy Awards (2013), The X Factor (2011), and Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (2022), as well as a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award nomination for The Masked Singer (2019). In 2018, Ms. Toybina won The Ellen Mirojnick Styling Award at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. She has also been recognized by her peers in the Costume Designers Guild, receiving a CDG Award for Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, or Live Television for The Masked Singer (2020) and a CDG Award nomination for So You Think You Can Dance (2019).Throughout her career, Ms has collaborated with superstars like Carrie Underwood (Blown Away World Tour, Storyteller Tour, Cry Pretty Tour, NBC's Sunday Night Football, Country Music Awards and many more), P!nk (American Music Awards and The Beautiful Trauma World Tour), Katy Perry (Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show, California Dreams Live Tour and Prismatic World Tour), Usher (iHeartRadio Music Awards, Billboard Awards, E3, RNB Fridays LIVE 2018), Ariana Grande (The Honeymoon Tour), Taylor Swift (Red World Tour, Grammy Awards, Brit Awards), Nicki Minaj, Miley Cyrus (Gypsy Heart World Tour), Lil Kim, Paulina Rubio, Selena Gomez (Billboard Awards, Dancing With the Stars), Ne-Yo (Good Morning America, BET Awards), Dita Von Teese, 5th Harmony, Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Adam Lambert, Juliette Lewis - among numerous others.Her work has been featured on the covers of Billboard Magazine and Ventura Blvd. and has received high-profile coverage in Forbes Magazine, Emmy Magazine, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, Rolling Stone Magazine, ELLE Brazil, Vogue Russia, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, Entertainment Weekly, People, Apparel News, Glamour, Country Weekly, NY Post, Paper Magazine, LA Weekly, USA Today, Entertainment Tonight, Teen Vogue, and more.Marina made a bold choice to follow her aspirations to become a costume designer and entrepreneur and has worked tirelessly ever since to create a life and career that she is proud of, selecting every project with intention. A dreamer and a visionary, Marina always chooses to collaborate with entertainers, artists and other creatives who value ingenuity and originality.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Toybina has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville this December for her selection as Top Costume Designer of the Year.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated:“Choosing Ms. Toybina for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala”Looking back, Ms. Toybina attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her husband, Reinaldo and their two children, Ledger and River. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence young people worldwide to follow their dreams in the face of fear, doubt, or adversity.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutiquenetworking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit:

Stephanie Cirami

IAOTP

+ +1 2126344427

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.