Panasonic Launches AI-Enabled Corner Camera For Enhanced Institutional Surveillance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India, 5th September 2024 – The System Solutions Division (SSD) of Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND), a leading diversified company introduced its latest AI-enabled anti-ligature i-PRO Corner Camera aimed at enhancing the professional security surveillance and public safety solutions. The latest corner camera (model WV-X25580-F2LN2V) has been designed for enterprises focusing on institutions like prisons (both central and state), rehabilitation centers and mental hospitals. The corner camera has the smallest form factor, is compact in nature, has a robust stainless-steel body and is IK11 compliant. The corner camera's (WV-X25580-F2LN2V) ability to withstand a 70 Joule (70J) impact far exceeds the common IK10 (20J) impact ratings of similar devices making it one of the most durable, shock-resistant corner mount surveillance cameras in the industry.



Commenting on the launch, Vijay Wadhawan, Director, System Solutions Division (SSD), Panasonic Life Solutions India said, "The i-PRO Corner Camera represents a new standard for high-security environments, providing unparalleled reliability, advanced AI-enabled features, and easy installation to ensure the safety and security of individuals under care. Due to its compact form factor the new Corner Camera can be integrated seamlessly into existing security systems, making it an ideal choice for organizations committed to secure their environments. Backed by Japanese excellence and our decades of expertise in surveillance solutions, this camera is designed for robust performance, and exceptional video clarity, even in day and night conditions. It allows for comprehensive monitoring and precise threat identification, ensuring both convenience and peace of mind to institutions."



The 5-megapixel camera supports a wide-angle view (horizontal 131°, vertical 70°) limit blind spots, providing full room coverage. The sensor provides a ±5° yaw adjustment and a ±5° tilt to further conform to installation requirements. An invisible IR-LED illuminates up to 15 meters using a 940nm wavelength. While the stainless-steel body exceeds an equivalent IK11+ impact rating, any attempt to tamper with the camera, from impacts to opening the case, instantly sends an alarm to operators.



The i-PRO Corner Camera is water and dust-resistant, featuring pre-installed AI-Privacy Guard, AI-VMD (Video Motion Detection), and AI People Detection. Additional features like AI Face Detection, AI Occupancy Detection, AI Scene Change Detection, and AI Vehicle Detection can be added based on institutional needs. To protect prisoner privacy, i-PRO's AI Privacy Guard feature can automatically blur faces or entire bodies, creating a redacted stream. A built-in microphone facilitates AI-based sound detection of yelling, glass breaks, and more. For enhanced cybersecurity, the vandal-proof camera includes a secure boot feature and complies with the FIPS 140-2 level 3 standard.



The new corner camera is available starting September 2024 from i-PRO's extensive global network of resellers.





About the Panasonic Group



Founded in 1918, and today a global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022 with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. The Group reported consolidated net sales of 8,496.4 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2024.

