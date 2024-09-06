Debris From Shahed UAV Causes Fire Near Lviv Community
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out near the Lviv community as a result of the fall of debris from Shahed UAVs, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.
“A fire broke out near the Lviv community after the fall of Shaheds. Warehouses are burning near Malekhiv. Rescuers are at the scene and are courageously doing their job,” Sadovyi posted on Telegram .
Read also:
Update from Ukraine's State Emergency Service: six killed in Lviv
, including minor
No casualties have been reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, enemy drones reached the country's western regions. Air defense forces were operating in the Lviv region.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN06092024000193011044ID1108643385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.