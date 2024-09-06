Debris From Shahed UAV Causes Fire Near Lviv Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire broke out near the Lviv community as a result of the fall of debris from Shahed UAVs, according to Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi.

“A fire broke out near the Lviv community after the fall of Shaheds. Warehouses are burning near Malekhiv. Rescuers are at the scene and are courageously doing their job,” Sadovyi posted on Telegram .

No casualties have been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, enemy drones reached the country's western regions. Air defense forces were operating in the Lviv region.

Illustrative photo