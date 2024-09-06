J&K Witnessing New Era Of Peace And Development: Amit Shah

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Amit Shah on Friday said that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

“J&K is witnessing a new era of peace and development under the Modi government. The region has transformed from a into a hotspot, with an increase in educational and economic activities” Shah wrote on X.

“Leaving for Jammu on my two day visit, where I will launch the BJP's Sankalp Patra today and interact with our karyakartas tomorrow in the Karyakarta Sammelan,” he further said.

Shah will launch the BJP's poll campaign and release the party's manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.