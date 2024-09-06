Police Takes Cognisance Against Notorious Criminal's Family For Sharing 'Misleading' Videos
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Srinagar police Friday said it took cognisance against a family of a notorious criminal for sharing videos with false allegations and misinformation on social media.
In a post on X, Srinagar police said that it took cognisance against the family members of a notorious criminal namely Noor Mohammad Bhat of Nigeen for creating disturbance in Nigeen police station and sharing videos with false allegations and misinformation on social media platforms.
Police said that Noor Mohammad is involved in criminal activities like usury, extortion, kidnappings etc, posing a threat to public order and he has been detained under PSA due to multiple FIRs lodged against him by the public.
