Rejecting China's Bullying At Second Thomas Shoal

On July 21, the Philippines and China announced a“provisional agreement” to de-escalate a conflict over a submerged reef in the South China Sea and within the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The agreement would allow the Philippines to resupply the grounded BRP Sierra Madre on Second Thomas Shoal. Predictably, China sought to interpret the agreement as reinforcing its illegal claims inside the Philippines' EEZ. The Philippines was able to resupply the Sierra Madre on July 27.

While nine Chinese ships (including three People's Liberation Army Navy warships ) shadowed the mission, the Philippines claim there was no interference. China, on the other hand, claims to have undertaken“on-the-scene” inspections of the shipment.

Whether or not China interfered with this particular resupply mission, it is likely to interfere with these missions again in the future by claiming a right to inspection.

For this reason, the provisional agreement should be rejected by the Philippines and it should resupply the BRP Sierra Madre with whatever materials, and by whatever means, it sees fit. If China continues to interfere, the Philippines should take up the United States' offer to assist in the resupply missions.

China's interpretation of the provisional agreement seeks to force the Philippines to accept, ipso facto, the argument that China has legal possession over the South China Sea.

China claims it must be informed in advance of any resupply missions, that Manila can only send“living necessities,” and that China is entitled to“on-site confirmation” of the supplies sent.

This essentially confirms China's legal ownership of the Second Thomas Shoal as well as implicitly grants legitimacy to China's ownership over a variety of additional features in the Philippines' EEZ.