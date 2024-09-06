Russian Army Loses 1,170 More Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 6, 2024 amount to nearly 622,720 invaders, including another 1,170 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,631 enemy tanks (+7 in the past day), 16,878 armored combat vehicles (+9), 17,745 artillery systems (+20), 1,178 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 941 air defense systems (+1), 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 14,732 unmanned aerial vehicles (+74), 2,587 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,116 motor vehicles (+72), and 3,037 special equipment units (+13).
Information on enemy losses is being updated.
MENAFN06092024000193011044ID1108643386
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.