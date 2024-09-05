Aesthetic Implants Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aesthetic Implants Market Size Trends, Growth, and Outlook 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aesthetic implants market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.84 billion in 2023 to $5.21 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising disposable income, increasing awareness and acceptance, affordable procedures, high-quality healthcare services, and growing demand from older demographics.

The aesthetic implants market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the impact of evolving regulations, emerging market growth, a shift towards minimally invasive procedures, strengthening regulations, and an and an aging population.

Rising cosmetic surgeries are expected to propel the growth of the aesthetic implant market going forward. Cosmetic surgeries are medical procedures aimed at enhancing or altering an individual's appearance through surgical techniques. Cosmetic surgery's growth is driven by technological advancements, changing beauty ideals, and increased affordability, responding to personal desires for improved appearance and self-confidence. Aesthetic implants are increasingly used in cosmetic surgeries to enhance physical appearance, correct deformities, and provide more natural-looking and long-lasting results, meeting the rising demand for aesthetic enhancements.

Key players in the aesthetic implants market include AbbVie Inc., 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Dentsply Sirona Inc., Institut Straumann AG, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation.

Major companies operating in the aesthetic implant market are innovating biocompatible materials such as silicone-based breast implants to enhance patient outcomes and safety, offer more natural-looking results, and reduce complications. Silicone-based breast implants refer to medical devices used in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, filled with a cohesive silicone gel and encased in a silicone elastomer shell, designed to enhance breast size and shape with a natural look and feel.

1) By Product Type: Breast Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Metals, Ceramic, Polymer, Biological

3) By Gender Type: Female, Male

4) By End-User: Hospital, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the aesthetic implants market in 2023. The regions covered in the aesthetic implants market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aesthetic implants refer to medical devices designed to enhance or alter the appearance of a specific body part for cosmetic purposes. These implants are typically made from materials such as silicone, saline, or other biocompatible substances and are used in procedures like breast augmentation, facial contouring (such as cheek or chin implants), buttock augmentation, and other body contouring surgeries. Its purpose is to improve aesthetic appearance according to individual preferences or medical recommendations.

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global aesthetic implants market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Aesthetic Implants Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aesthetic implants market size, aesthetic implants market drivers and trends, aesthetic implants market major players, aesthetic implants competitors' revenues, aesthetic implants market positioning, and aesthetic implants market growth across geographies. The aesthetic implants market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

