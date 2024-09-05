Dermsquared And BC Educators Announce Partnership To Elevate Dermatology Practices And Patient Care

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The leading solutions for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care.

DermsquaredTM and BC Educators are thrilled to announce an agreement designed to support dermatology practices and their patients.

VAIL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dermsquared TM, the leading solutions platform for dermatology professionals to elevate patient care, and BC Educators , a pioneering biologic coordinator service, are thrilled to announce an agreement designed to support dermatology practices and their patients.This strategic collaboration brings together Dermsquared's comprehensive dermatology education and practice management expertise, and BC Educators' specialized services in patient access consulting, initiating prior authorizations, writing appeals, and patient communication regarding medication approvals and denials. By joining forces, both organizations are committed to ensuring patients have access to the medications they need and the support they deserve.Dermsquared and BC Educators will leverage their respective strengths to drive engagement with dermatology practices enhancing dermatology education, patient access consulting, practice management, and other capabilities across both companies. In addition to these collaborative efforts, BC Educators will actively contribute to the launch and execution of the Dermsquared Certification for Patient Access Management (C-PAM). This certification aims to educate and elevate the capabilities of individuals responsible for executing prior authorizations within dermatology practices, ensuring patients receive the best medications available to them.“As the leading solutions provider of education and services to dermatologists and their practices, this agreement with BC Educators allows Dermsquared to once again demonstrate how we deliver for both doctors and patients by enabling these practices to engage with BC Educators and the expertise they bring,” said Chris Little, President and GM of Dermsquared.Janelle Ball, Founder and CEO of BC Educators, also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration:“As we continue to grow our services and consulting footprint in dermatology to enable patient access in whatever manner the doctor determines is the best path forward, BC Educators looks forward to aligning with Dermsquared to provide a mainstream point of access to the vast network of dermatologists in the US.”About DermsquaredDermsquared provides clinical and non-clinical content through a broad portfolio of live and virtual conferences, publications, websites, digital products, and consultative support. We have unparalleled dermatology expertise. This includes more than 200 expert faculty, who are renowned leaders and clinical researchers in dermatology, that support thousands of dermatology clinicians who work tirelessly to serve millions of patients.About BC EducatorsBC EducatorsTM is transforming the biologic and specialty medication landscape by offering expert professionals who manage every facet of medication access. Alongside comprehensive office training programs designed to streamline processes, their mission is clear: to ensure that specialty medications reach the patients who need them with maximum efficiency.

