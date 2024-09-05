Tapster Expands To Lexington, Kentucky With Local Husband-And-Wife Team

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Lexington's growing population of young professionals, increasing tourism, proximity to the University of Kentucky and the new center, and strong nightlife scene, make it a prime location for Tapster's self-serve bar concept and curated beverage selection. Embracing Kentucky's status as the Bourbon Capital of the World, Tapster Lexington will feature several taps dedicated to self-pour bourbon tasting, allowing guests to enjoy 1- or 2-ounce servings, alongside a mostly locally curated selection of craft beers, wines, cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

The new Tapster location aims to become a cornerstone of the Lexington community. The Swedlers plan to host a variety of engaging activities throughout the week including paint nights, game nights, trivia, karaoke, and more – establishing Tapster as more than just a bar, but a vibrant social destination for locals and tourists alike.

Maliszewski added, "Everything lines up for Lexington to be a fantastic opportunity for our expansion. We're confident the Swedlers will be successful in making Tapster an inviting experience for all."

This Lexington development is a testament to Tapster's national franchise expansion strategy, targeting prime markets across the country. The self-pour concept offers franchisees a simplified bar franchise model with a proven track record of success. Tapster's innovative approach streamlines operations and eliminates the burden of complex staffing, food service requirements, and inventory frustrations. The hot, emerging franchise brand also caters to the growing consumer desire for customization and control.

About Tapster:

Tapster is a pioneering force, revolutionizing the social drinking experience. The innovative, self-pour bar concept offers 40-plus taps with a wide variety of beer, craft cocktails, wine, cider, hard seltzer, kombucha, cold brew coffee, and

craft sodas. Guests sample a wide variety, at their own pace, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere. Founded on core values surrounding environment, empowerment, and education, Tapster opened its first tasting room in 2017 and has five locations across the United States. With a proven business model focused on simplicity, profitability, and community engagement, Tapster offers owner-operator franchisees the opportunity to be part of a dynamic brand that is poised to reshape the way people experience and enjoy their favorite brews and cocktails. For more information, visit

