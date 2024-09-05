Global Aircraft Tube And Duct Assemblies Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON , GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The aircraft tube and duct assemblies market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.77 billion in 2023 to $1.92 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing demand for lightweight materials in aircraft manufacturing, growing air passenger traffic leading to fleet expansion, rise in defense budgets and military aircraft procurement, rising demand for business jets and private aircraft, growing focus on cabin comfort and noise reduction.

The aircraft tube and duct assemblies market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for air travel, increasing aircraft fleet, growing defense expenditure, increasing emphasis on fuel efficiency, expansion of MRO services.

The expansion of aerospace manufacturing capabilities is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market going forward. The aerospace manufacturing capabilities are fueled by the increased demand for new aircraft, investments in research and development, and the push for more efficient production methods. Aircraft tube and duct assemblies actively support aerospace by facilitating the efficient and secure flow of air, fluids, and gases within aircraft structures, ensuring optimal operational performance and safety.

Key players in the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market include Eaton Corporation plc, Safran S.A., Parker-Hannifin Corporation, AMETEK Inc., Leggett & Platt Incorporated, Smiths Group plc.

Major companies operating in the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market are developing innovative products with advanced thermoplastic materials to enhance structural strength, reduce maintenance costs, and improve fuel efficiency in aerospace applications. Thermoplastic materials improve aircraft tube and duct systems by providing high strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, ease of manufacturing, and excellent thermal and acoustic insulation, enhancing overall efficiency and reducing maintenance costs.

1) By Duct Type: Rigid, Semi Rigid, Flexible

2) By Material: Steel, Nickel, Titanium, Aluminum, Composite, Inconel

3) By Application: Engine Bleeds, Thermal Anti-Ice, Pylon Ducting (HVAC) Enamel, Fuselages, Inlets And Exhausts, Environment Control Systems (ECS), Lavatories, Waste Systems

4) By Sales Channel: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Aftermarket

5) By End User: Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts, Other End Users

North America was the largest region in the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the aircraft tube and duct assemblies market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Aircraft tube and duct assemblies refer to integral components in aircraft systems that direct fluids and air throughout the structure to ensure the proper function of engines, landing gear, and environmental controls. They enhance safety, provide efficient fluid management, are lighter in weight compared to metal, and comply with aerospace standards.

