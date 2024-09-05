3M Celebrates 10 Years Of Excellence With The 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ST. PAUL,

Minn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 3M, a global leader in innovative solutions, is proud to announce the 10-year anniversary of the highly acclaimed 3M XtractTM CubitronTM II Disc 775L . Since its introduction a decade ago, the 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L has consistently proven to be the best sanding disc ever made by 3M, revolutionizing the with its exceptional performance and durability.



The 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L has become synonymous with excellence, setting the benchmark for quality and reliability in the market. Designed to deliver superior results in metalworking applications, this cutting-edge disc has consistently exceeded customer expectations, making it the go-to choice for professionals worldwide.



With its unique blend of advanced technology and precision engineering, the 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L offers unparalleled performance and longevity. Its innovative design ensures maximum productivity, allowing users to achieve exceptional finishes with minimal effort. The disc's long-lasting abrasive grains and durable backing material make it the ideal choice for demanding applications, providing consistent performance throughout its extended lifespan.



The 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L has stood the test of time, maintaining its position as the industry leader and continuing to outperform competitors. Its unrivaled performance, combined with its longevity, has made it an indispensable tool for professionals across various industries.



"As we celebrate this 10-year milestone, we extend our gratitude to our customers and partners who have helped make the 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L

their go-to solution for a decade," said Annabel Parker, Global New Product Marketing for 3M Abrasives. "This disc was designed with the operator in mind, to deliver a step change in sanding productivity levels. It integrates our proprietary 3M Precision-Shaped Grain technology to deliver industry-leading cut rates while allowing for virtually dust-free sanding with the 3M Xtract hole pattern."

For more information about the 3M Xtract Cubitron II Film Disc 775L, please visit 3M/Xtract .



