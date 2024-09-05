VIVAZEN Elevates Expertise With Appointment Of First-Ever Medical Director

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Dr. Paloma Lehfeldt will be charged with advancing medical and scientific advancements of VIVAZEN's herbal supplement and beverage lineup

PHOENIX, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVAZEN ®, the leading brand of Feel Good Relief® herbal supplements including an leading lineup of botanical products, announced the appointment of Paloma Lehfeldt, M.D., M.A. as its Senior Director of Medical Science – a first-of-its-kind position charged with driving medical and scientific advancements across the brand as well as leading its public engagement efforts centered on the safety and quality of VIVAZEN's proprietary blends of botanicals.1

With more than 15 years of expertise in research, education and plant medicine advocacy, Dr. Lehfeldt steps into this pivotal executive leadership role to spearhead and accelerate the growth of VIVAZEN's scientific education, research partnerships, and community outreach. Dr. Lehfeldt will play an important role in product development and expansion of the brand's marketing efforts and scientific studies.

Previously, Dr. Lehfeldt served as the Senior Director of Clinical Science and Partnerships at Vireo Health, a physician-founded cannabis company, where she managed Social Equity and Educational Development initiatives. She also chaired Vireo's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council and was the Chair Emeritus of The National Cannabis Industry Association's Scientific Advisory Committee.

Natalie Gershon, CMO of VIVAZEN, stated, "Bringing a medical doctor into our executive leadership team underscores our unwavering focus on safety and quality. Dr. Lehfeldt's impressive credentials and extensive expertise will further cement VIVAZEN's leadership in the supplement category. With her guidance, we'll advance our scientific leadership and play a crucial role in helping consumers navigate the complex and growing botanical supplement landscape."

Dr. Lehfeldt, expressed her enthusiasm, saying, "Stepping into the role of Senior Director of Medical Science at VIVAZEN comes at a pivotal moment in the botanical space. With a growing recognition of the potential of plant-based medicine, I'm excited to be part of a team that's at the forefront of this movement."

About VIVAZEN

VIVAZEN is a trailblazer in the herbal supplement market, offering an unrivaled lineup of multi-botanical products that deliver Feel Good Relief. With a decade of experience and a reputation for quality and safety, VIVAZEN is on a mission to transform lives with cutting-edge, science-backed botanical solutions.* For more information, visit

.

Media : [email protected]

1 As measured by Nielsen, 52 week period ending April 2024, US Convenience Channel

* VIVAZEN ® products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and these statements have not been evaluated by the FDA.

SOURCE VIVAZEN