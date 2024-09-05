Automotive Telematics Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 233.23 Billion By 2032, Driven By Rising Fleet Management Needs | Report By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Impressive growth within the automotive telematics is made possible by growing demand from connected and increasing interest in advanced safety features. Telematics integrates GPS, communication technology, and on-board diagnostics to offer real-time information that in enhancing the vehicle's performance and driver safety. Austin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Telematics Market Share is anticipated to reach USD 233.23 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over 2024-2032. North America is likely to contribute around 35% to the automotive telematics market share by 2032. Telematics adoption in fleet management is relatively intense, with over 70% of the commercial fleets in the U.S. adopting telematics solutions for tracking their vehicles, managing fuel, and monitoring driver behaviour.







Download PDF Sample of Automotive Telematics Market @ Key Market Segmentation By Technology

Embedded

Tethered Integrated By Solution

Component Service By Vehicle

Passenger Commercial By Sales Channel

OEM Aftermarket By Application

Information & Navigation

Safety & Security

Fleet Management

Insurance Telematics Others Technology advancements and consumer preference drive the U.S. automotive telematics market. It is believed that growth in connected car adoption is supported by various factors such as increasing demand for enhanced safety features, remote access to vehicles, and personalized driving experiences. More precisely, in the U.S., there has been growing demand for ADAS systems, and it is expected that by the year 2025, 80% of new vehicles will be fitted with such features. Apart from that, increased focus on fleet management and insurance telematics compels a large number of fleet and private vehicle owners to consider telematics solutions. Moreover, the integration of telematics with AI and machine learning enables predictive analytics and personalized recommendations, thereby further enriching the value proposition of telematics among consumers. The growth of the connected car deployments at a CAGR of 25%, has forced significant advances within the automotive telematics market.

In turn, this has resulted in a rapid increase in demand for telematics solutions that will enable services like remote diagnostics, over-the-air updates, and advanced driver-assistance capabilities. Again, innovation has been accelerated by the incorporation of telematics with emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. Automotive Telematics Market Report Scope :

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 59 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 233.23 billion CAGR 16.5% CAGR by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers

Rising demand for in-vehicle experiences and interactive features fuels the Automotive Telematics Market. Increasing affordability of telematics features expands the Automotive Telematics Market. Major Regions Covered

North America

Europe



Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East & Africa



Middle East

Africa Latin America Major Companies Listed in the Report Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Qualcomm technologies, Verizon, Intel Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, LG Electronics, Harman International, DENSO Corporation, Ficosa International SA, Magnetic Marelli SpA, Trimble Inc., TomTom International B.V., Telogis, Visteon Corporation, AT&T Inc., Harman International Industries, Inc.

If You Need Any Customization on Automotive Telematics Market Report, Enquire Now @

By 2032, it is estimated that the passenger car segment will hold 75% share of the market in the automotive telematics market.

The reasons being that advanced driver assistance system adoption and connected car technologies are gaining momentum. By type, SUVs and crossovers are the latest vehicles to see significant growth due to their high demand in emerging markets and the inclusions of telematics to offer safety and convenience features.

Further, the aftermarket segment is also gaining momentum with around 20% growth rate in the coming years as consumers look to upgrade in-use vehicles with telematics.

North America Region Dynamics: Key Insights and overall growth factors:

The North American automotive telematics market is said to be in a period of unprecedented growth, as technological advancements coupled with a growing force on finding connected car solutions make strong headways. Key analysis from the SNS Insider report state that the adoption of telematics systems in premium vehicles would increase by up to 25%, largely on account of features such as remote diagnostics and over-the-air updates.

This has also driven the insurance telematics market, which is growing at 15% due to the fact that insurers are using the data generated from telematics to present personalized quotations that incentivize and reward safer driving behaviours.

Competitive Intensity: Recent Developments & Key Analysis:



Continental AG has recently introduced its new telematics platform with advanced features such as over-the-air software updates, predictive maintenance, and remote diagnostics.

TomTom has partnered with several automobile manufacturers to mount its high-precision mapping and navigation solutions on their vehicles, increasing the driver experience. Verizon extended 5G network coverage for a growing population of connected cars that run faster data transfer speeds and richer telematics applications.

Key Takeaways:



The key trends are a significant shift towards subscription-based models-subscription revenue is up 65% in the last five years.

Telematics in electric vehicles is one of the rapidly adopting factors, having already reached 80% in new EV model launches.

The Asia-Pacific region is the market leader, accounted for 55% of all global sales on account of rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes. Telematics for fleet management have seen quite an uptick, with 70% of commercial fleets engaging telematics solutions to smooth out their processes and lessen their expenditure.

Buy Full Research Report on Automotive Telematics Market 2024-2032 @

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope (Inclusion and Exclusions)

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Regional Synopsis

2.3 Competitive Summary

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Top-Down Approach

3.2 Bottom-up Approach

3.3. Data Validation

3.4 Primary Interviews

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

4.1 Market Driving Factors Analysis

4.1.1 Drivers

4.1.2 Restraints

4.1.3 Opportunities

4.1.4 Challenges

4.2 PESTLE Analysis

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Model

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Feature Analysis, by Products

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, by Products

5.3 Usage Statistics, by Region, 2023

5.4 Integration Capabilities, by Products

5.5 Regulatory Compliance, by Region

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 List of Major Companies, By Region

6.2 Market Share Analysis, By Region

6.3 Product Benchmarking

6.3.1 Product specifications and features

6.3.2 Pricing

6.4 Strategic Initiatives

6.4.1 Marketing and promotional activities

6.4.2 Distribution and supply chain strategies

6.4.3 Expansion plans and new product launches

6.4.4 Strategic partnerships and collaborations

6.5 Technological Advancements

6.6 Market Positioning and Branding

7. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation, By Technology

8. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation, By Solution

9. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation, By Vehicle

10. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation, By Sales Channel

11. Automotive Telematics Market Segmentation, By Application

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Competitive Landscape

15. Use Case and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Description of Automotive Telematics Market Report 2024-2032 @

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at ... ]

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

CONTACT: Contact Us: Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy ... Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)