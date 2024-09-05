Your Role Is Important In Crafting Capable Citizens Of Tomorrow: PM Modi To Teachers

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Teachers Day, extended greetings to the teaching fraternity and expressed gratitude to them for their 'incredible role in shaping young minds as well as the country's future'.

PM Modi also wrote a heartfelt letter, addressing teachers of the country, in which he lauded the dedication and role of educators in building a stronger, self-reliant India.

While paying tributes to the teachers, PM Modi extended 'hearty congratulations and greetings to the teachers across the country' and said that they play a crucial role in shaping students' lives by providing knowledge, guidance, and the inspiration and courage to achieve their dreams.

“You inspire students to dream and also provide them the courage to fulfil those dreams. You play an important role in crafting capable citizens for tomorrow,” said PM Modi in the letter.

He further commended teachers' role in guiding the students in their personal growth as well as preparing them to become responsible and capable citizens.

“The country is rapidly moving towards education reforms taking students and teachers along. In this path of development, the hands of teachers are being strengthened through all resources. I am happy that today India is emerging as an excellent centre of knowledge across the world due to the combination of traditional knowledge and modern education system,” he said in the letter.

Further outlining the country's desire to become self-reliant by 2047, he said,“The efforts of the students who are studying in schools and colleges today will give a new direction to the country in the coming years.”

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid respects to former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and urged everyone to“remember and uphold the unique tradition of honouring our Gurus.”