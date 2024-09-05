Qatar Customs Seizes Lyrica Pills At Hamad International Airport
Doha, Qatar: Authorities at the Hamad International Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotic pills into Qatar.
In a video shared on Thursday, the customs department stated that it seized banned Lyrica tablets that were hidden inside a water heater of a passenger's luggage.
On inspection, the smuggled substance, a total of 13,579 tablets were found secretly concealed inside the heater.
The customs authority has repeatedly warned against bringing illegal goods into Qatar. The inspectors undergo intensifying theoretical and field training in the latest technology and methods to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.
