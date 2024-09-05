Brett Shively Named CEO Of Leading Sales Training Provider Integrity Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NASHVILLE, TN, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Integrity Solutions, a global leader in sales training and sales performance improvement, announced the appointment of Brett Shively as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 2, 2024. Mike Esterday, the firm's CEO since 2012, will transition into the new role of Vice Chair, serving in advisory capacity to Shively and the firm's executive leadership team.

“I'm thrilled to have this opportunity to lead a purpose-driven organization in a sector I am exceedingly passionate about,” Shively says.“The Integrity team is not only talented but also believes deeply in the meaningful outcomes the business delivers. I'm looking forward to working with our clients and the team to build a bright future together while reinforcing a culture that is built on the foundation of integrity and putting people first. With the support of our sponsor, Corridor Capital, Integrity Solutions is well positioned for growth.”

Shively, who has a rich career history in sales and more than 25 years of experience in the learning and development industry, most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of ACI Learning. Under his leadership, the company successfully acquired and integrated five acquisitions while growing organically in high double-digit percentages, both top and bottom line. Shively brings deep private equity experience as well as a strong commitment to developing, supporting and nurturing talent.

“This is an exciting next chapter for Integrity Solutions, and also for me personally,” says Esterday.“I am confident we've found in Brett the right leader for this journey, both from a business standpoint and in terms of the intangibles that make Integrity who we are as a company. The decision was the result of a rigorous search to find someone who believes in our vision and mission and whose values align with ours.”

Over the past five decades, Integrity Solutions has helped countless blue chip and Fortune 500 companies win more customers, keep more customers and grow profitable revenue. Hundreds of thousands of sales professionals and sales leaders across the global have benefitted from Integrity Solutions' award-winning approach, which focuses on building both the mindset and the sales skills necessary for success. Clients report increased sales and quota attainment, improved team effectiveness and higher talent engagement and retention rates in addition to going to market with greater confidence.

“Integrity Solutions has become a recognized leader in the sales training and performance improvement sector,” Shively says,“It's now time to build on that foundation to help more organizations and their customers benefit from Integrity's mission and mantra - that selling is a mutual exchange of value, that sales is a profession to be proud of, and that ethics and integrity make all the difference.”

