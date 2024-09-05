عربي


President Ilham Aliyev's Working Lunch With President Of Italy Begins In Rome

9/5/2024 9:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A working lunch between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, commenced on September 5, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Ilham Aliyev at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella welcomed the head of the Azerbaijani state.

The Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to the Italian President, and the Italian delegation to the Azerbaijani President.

Then, a group photo was taken.

AzerNews

