President Ilham Aliyev's Working Lunch With President Of Italy Begins In Rome
A working lunch between Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic
of Azerbaijan, and Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian
Republic, commenced on September 5, Azernews
reports.
A guard of honor was lined up in honor of President Ilham Aliyev
at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.
Italian President Sergio Mattarella welcomed the head of the
Azerbaijani state.
The Azerbaijani delegation was introduced to the Italian
President, and the Italian delegation to the Azerbaijani
President.
Then, a group photo was taken.
