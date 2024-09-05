IFC Expresses Readiness To Support Greening Of Construction Projects In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has shown its readiness to support the "greening" of projects in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

This announcement came during a meeting between Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee, and a delegation led by Ines Rocha, the IFC's Regional Director for Europe.

During the meeting, A. Guliyev highlighted the significance of collaboration with the IFC and emphasized the need to take joint steps to explore and implement leading global practices in "green" construction in Azerbaijan. Discussions also focused on the potential organization of certification work to promote environmentally friendly construction projects and reduce carbon emissions.

Ines Rocha, IFC's Regional Director, praised Azerbaijan's efforts in advancing the use of eco-friendly construction materials and low-carbon buildings. She noted, "We are ready to support these initiatives," and expressed the desire to share the advanced experience IFC has gained in implementing "green building" projects in 96 countries worldwide.

This cooperation is expected to bolster Azerbaijan's commitment to sustainable development and enhance its focus on eco-friendly infrastructure.