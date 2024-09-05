IFC Expresses Readiness To Support Greening Of Construction Projects In Azerbaijan
MENAFN
Akbar Novruz
The International Finance Corporation (IFC) has shown its
readiness to support the "greening" of construction projects in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
This announcement came during a meeting between Anar Guliyev,
Chairman of the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee,
and a delegation led by Ines Rocha, the IFC's Regional Director for
Europe.
During the meeting, A. Guliyev highlighted the significance of
collaboration with the IFC and emphasized the need to take joint
steps to explore and implement leading global practices in "green"
construction in Azerbaijan. Discussions also focused on the
potential organization of certification work to promote
environmentally friendly construction projects and reduce carbon
emissions.
Ines Rocha, IFC's Regional Director, praised Azerbaijan's
efforts in advancing the use of eco-friendly construction materials
and low-carbon buildings. She noted, "We are ready to support these
initiatives," and expressed the desire to share the advanced
experience IFC has gained in implementing "green building" projects
in 96 countries worldwide.
This cooperation is expected to bolster Azerbaijan's commitment
to sustainable development and enhance its focus on eco-friendly
infrastructure.
