Western US cities grapple with severe heatwaves as summer winds down

(MENAFN) As summer winds down, cities across the western United States continue to grapple with severe heatwaves that have shattered longstanding temperature records, leaving communities struggling to cope. From Phoenix, Arizona, to Las Vegas, Nevada, and even Death Valley in California, the relentless heat has disrupted daily life, stressed critical infrastructure, and underscored the growing threat of climate change. The extreme temperatures have pushed residents and services to their limits, sparking concern about future climate challenges.



In Phoenix, Arizona, the heat has been particularly relentless. On Wednesday, temperatures exceeded 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius) at Sky Harbor Airport, tying last year's record of 55 days above that mark, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The agency anticipates a new record being set shortly, with forecasts predicting continued abnormally high temperatures in the coming days. Phoenix's residents also witnessed an unprecedented 100th consecutive day of temperatures reaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 degrees Celsius), far surpassing the previous record of 76 days set in 1993.



The consequences of these extreme heatwaves have been deadly. In Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, public health officials confirmed 150 heat-related deaths as of late August, with an additional 443 cases under investigation. The toll from last year reached 645 heat-related fatalities. Las Vegas, Nevada, has also faced record-breaking heat, experiencing its hottest summer on record. The average daily high for the summer months soared to 107.6 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius), surpassing a record set in 1940. The city hit an all-time high of 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) in early July, with Clark County officials confirming 181 heat-related deaths this year.



Death Valley, known for its scorching conditions, recorded the hottest month ever on Earth in July, with an average temperature of 108.5 degrees Fahrenheit (42.5 degrees Celsius). The park experienced temperatures of at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit (48.9 degrees Celsius) on 37 days this summer. With September now underway, relief remains elusive as the NWS Climate Prediction Center forecasts a 60-70 percent chance of continued above-normal temperatures for Las Vegas through mid-month. Excessive heat warnings remain in effect across parts of southern California, Arizona, and Nevada, as cities brace for even more dangerously high temperatures. Scientists are increasingly pointing to human-induced climate change as the cause behind these extreme and prolonged heatwaves, raising alarm for the future.

