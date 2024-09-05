Wedding And Event Destination Location Announces Largest Venue Crawl In U.S. To Take Place September 13-15, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Wimberley, Texas, will host 16 events during its three-day venue crawl. Enjoy champagne, small bites, local vendors, venue tours, and prize giveaways, including weekend stays.

Wimberley Valley Chamber is excited to announce the highly anticipated Venue Crawl on September 13-15, 2024, in Wimberley, TX. The celebration brings together the largest venue crawl across the U.S. to showcase venues, lodging, and vendors for your next Texas Hill Country wedding or event.

Attendees could win $500 off a wedding or event venue at participating Wimberley Venue Crawl event space locations.

Wimberley Venue Crawl September 13-15, 2024

Wimberley is a highly sought-after wedding destination and event location between Austin and San Antonio. For those seeking a destination event in Texas Hill Country, the Wimberley Venue Crawl brings together local vendors and venues to showcase celebration inspiration.

On September 13th, the venue crawl begins with registration and a kick-off party at Creekhaven Inn & Spa from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., featuring live music, nibbles, and sips. Attendees will pick up wristbands here to access all of the weekend events for the venue crawl.

Tickets for the Wimberley Venue Crawl are available online and start at $35.00. All ticket options include access to each scheduled event and food, drinks, and entertainment at each venue over the weekend. Each ticket will allow entry to visit any (or all) of the 16 events being held on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday– September 13-15, 2024. Ticket add-ons include an optional shuttle pass for transportation between venues without worrying about parking or driving directions. There is also an option to purchase a second ticket for a friend, fiancé, partner, or parent for a discounted price of $15.00 . Get Wimberley Venue Crawl tickets on Eventbrite .

Venue crawl celebrations and stops provide an opportunity for brides-to-be, event planners, corporations, locals, and Wimberley visitors to view venues, receive guided tours, meet vendors, enjoy refreshments, win door prizes, enjoy live music, discover nibbles and sips, and so much more. Every participant who attends all 16 events (stamped passport as proof) and tags Wimberley Venue Crawl on Instagram will be entered into the grand prize drawing for $500 off an event booking at participating venues.

Event Agenda:

Friday, September 13, 2024

4:00- 6:00 p.m. Kick-off Party @ Creekhaven Inn & Spa -Pick up your wristbands-live music. Good Food. Cold Drinks.

5:00 - 9:00 p.m. Black Canyon -Friday happy hour to tour the clubhouse, pool complex, and cabins. Take a swing at the golf simulator.

5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Inspiring Oaks Ranch -open house with lite bites and sips. Meet preferred vendors and all-inclusive partner, Royal Events.

Saturday, September 14, 2024

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Messina Inn -Brunch and Bubble. Tour the grounds and meet vendors. Door Prizes are drawn every 30 minutes.

11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Vintage Oaks Farm -participate in an onsite wedding scavenger hunt and explore the venue.

1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Rustx Ranch -Tour the brand-new event center and nine cottages.

1:00 - 5:00 p.m. The Bell House -bubbly, chef-driven appetizers, and tour the venue.

1:00 - 5:00 p.m. Old Glory Ranch -tour of Chapel Hall, The Oak Grove, and Wedding Deck.

2:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Cedars Ranch -sip and see tours to explore the grounds and meet vendors.

2:00 - 7:00 p.m. The Videre Estate -refreshing cocktails and lite bites. Mingle with vendors and tour the venue.

5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Montesino Ranch -meet vendors, including Cake Llama, Kelly's BBQ, and Feast and Merriment.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Square Inn -start your day with breakfast and a tour of the venue located on Wimberley Square.

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Water's Point -listen to music, meet vendors, and enjoy food and drink at this open house.

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Wildflower Country Inn & Event Center -visit the venue, meet vendor partners, and see in-house linen, decor, and floral options. Sip on mimosas and nibble from grazing boards.

12:00 - 2:00 p.m. Spoon Mountain -lite bites and drinks served while touring the facility. Visit the Luxury African Safari Spa tent for free chair massages.

1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Onera -tour the brand new luxury resort, event space, and amenities.

Shuttle service is available for transportation between the events each day.

For more information and a detailed schedule, and to purchase tickets, visit wimberleyvenuecrawl .

About Wimberley Valley Chamber

Wimberley Valley Chamber of Commerce promotes community and economic prosperity while fostering strong alliances. The chamber hosts Breakfasts, Luncheons, and Evening Mixers to help acquaint members with each other and showcase local and new businesses. Wimberley Valley Chamber is hosting the Wimberley Venue Crawl to highlight Wimberley as a sought-after wedding and event destination.

