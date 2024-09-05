Why We Honor Teachers On September 5? Know History, Significance

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) The whole world celebrates Teachers' Day on October 5, however, in India, Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5. Let's take a glimpse into its history and significance.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.