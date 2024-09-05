ROCHESTER MIDLAND CORPORATION ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rochester Midland Corporation ("Rochester Midland" or the "Company") a leading provider of route-based, technical services and specialty chemical products across water treatment, food safety and other verticals, today announced that it has acquired Industrial Water Technologies ("IWT"), a water services provider and technical consulting firm based in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Founded in 1988, IWT offers a wide range of services across water treatment applications, including cooling tower & boiler water treatment, laboratory services and program monitoring. IWT services plant utilities across a variety of end markets including healthcare, critical systems engineering (data centers), government, manufacturing, higher education and co-generation, amongst others.

Jim White, CEO of Rochester Midland, commented, "Rochester Midland's acquisition of IWT strategically expands our technical expertise, service capabilities and customer base in the New York Metropolitan Area. We look forward to working with IWT to achieve its growth aspirations as a combined platform."

Richard DeMartino, Founder & CEO of IWT, commented, "The decision to partner with Rochester Midland was based on its values and customer-oriented approach. This combination creates an organization even better equipped to service the industrial water treatment community, as our customers will have access to a wider array of high-quality products and services."

