(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Exclusively available on Amazon, this Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) certified coffee maker uses intelligent to take the guesswork out of creating the perfect cup of coffee or tea in minutes.



ATLANTA, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Mr. Coffee® , a leader in at-home coffee brewing, is unveiling its most advanced coffeemaker yet to help home brewers create barista-quality beverages at home, the Mr. Coffee Perfect Brew . This new pod-free coffee maker uses intelligent to automatically adjust brew time, temperature, and water to unlock best-tasting coffee and tea flavor certified by experts. From a single cup to a full carafe, the all-in-one coffee maker makes cold brew, coffee, and tea in just minutes with seven brew settings designed to meet all your beverage needs.

Embrace Your Inner Barista with Mr. Coffee's NEW All-In-One Coffee Maker, the Mr. Coffee Perfect Brew

"Mr. Coffee delivers innovative solutions that keep up with our customers' evolving needs," said

Julien McCluney, VP of Global Brand Management, Kitchen at Newell Brands. "We designed the Perfect Brew as an all-in-one coffee and tea maker with exceptional flavor extraction technology. Whether you're looking for a single cup of tea, a glass of cold brew, or a carafe of perfectly brewed coffee, the Perfect Brew combines convenience, versatility, and expert-certified taste, ensuring the perfect cup every time."



The Mr. Coffee Perfect Brew is one of the few at-home brewers certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA)

and recognized by professional coffee tasters as the gold standard for at-home brewing. The machine allows you to brew fresh, flavorful coffee without creating single-use pod waste thanks to its intuitive, easy-to-use ground coffee and loose-leaf tea measuring system. Simply select your beverage, choose a brew size, and add your coffee or tea using the pre-programmed water-to-coffee ratio guide. Sit back and let the machine do all the work in crafting barista-quality beverages in just minutes.

For more than 50 years, Mr. Coffee has been the leader in helping home brewers create their favorite drinks with ease. Perfect Brew is the latest addition to the brand's collection of specialty home brewing products and allows coffee and tea lovers to maximize exceptional coffee and tea flavor with each brew – no

barista required.

The Mr. Coffee Perfect Brew is now available to purchase (MSRP: $299.99) exclusively on Amazon . For more information and brewing inspiration, visit mrcoffee

and follow Mr. Coffee on Facebook , Instagram

and TikTok .

About Mr. Coffee®

Mr. Coffee has been brewing great tasting coffee in the comfort of people's homes since 1970. Mr. Coffee continues to offer premium, easy-to-use coffee makers for coffee lovers of all types. The brand's product portfolio includes a range of options - make great tasting iced coffee with the Mr. Coffee iced coffee makers, espresso-based drinks with a Mr. Coffee espresso machine, or single-serve beverages with a variety of at-home systems, and more.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL ) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website,

.

SOURCE Newell Brands