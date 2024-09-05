(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Available September 16, Saucony's first-ever footwear collab with Black Girls RUN! is part of multi-year partnership

Saucony , a leading global performance running lifestyle brand, today announced the limited-edition Black Girls RUN! x Saucony Endorphin Speed 4, marking the brand's inaugural footwear collaboration with Black Girls RUN! (BGR!). The Endorphin Speed 4, in the BGR! vibrant colorway, reinforces Saucony's multi-year partnership with BGR! to support the organization's mission of encouraging Black women to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. The BGR! x Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 will be available for presale at the BGR! Sweat With Your Sole Conference 2024, September 5-7 in Chicago, Ill. The shoe will be fully released on September 16 at saucony and select Fleet Feet locations nationwide.

Saucony® Launches Limited-Edition Black Girls RUN!® x Saucony Endorphin Speed 4

"The BGR! x Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 is more than just a great running shoe: it represents a shared vision for uplifting a running community that values and celebrates inclusivity and diversity," said Joy Allen-Altimare, Saucony's global chief marketing officer. "Now in our third year of collaboration with BGR!, we're proud to bring this shoe to life with an organization that's making a true impact."

"The goal of BGR! is to empower Black women by encouraging them to focus on their well-being through physical fitness, by getting out and running, and by challenging the misconception that Black women don't run," explained Jay Ell Alexander, owner and chief executive officer of BGR! "The release of the BGR! x Saucony signature shoe marks a significant achievement in our efforts to promote our message as we strive to expand and strengthen our community."

The BGR! x Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 incorporates all the award-winning Endorphin Collection DNA, including SPEEDROLLTM, PWRRUN PBTM and an engineered plate, for anyone looking to enhance their training or race day run. The special-edition shoe features BGR!'s signature hot pink and black colorway and comes with a custom keychain and string bag. The BGR! x Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 is available in women's sizes 5-13 at a suggested retail price of $170.00.

BGR! X Saucony Endorphin Speed 4 Features



Smooth SPEEDROLL Technology for effortless speed and forward motion

Zonal mesh construction upper for a connected, secure fit

Re-engineered winged nylon plate for torsional rigidity and forefoot flexibility

PWRRUN PB superfoam cushioning delivers high-performance energy return



SRS (Super Responsive Sockliner) adds bounce to stride

Lattice-designed outsole for exceptional traction and durability

Best for Race Run/Speed Run

Heel-to-toe Offset: 8mm (36mm heel/28mm forefoot)

Sustainability: This style is vegan and contains recycled materials



To find a Saucony retailer near you, call 800-365-4933 or visit here .

About Saucony:

Saucony, the 'Original Running Brand' and a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW ), is a leading global performance running brand that fuses innovation, style and culture. Widely recognized for award-winning technologies including

PWRRUNTM PB, PWRRUN+TM, and

SPEEDROLLTM, Saucony creates innovative technical and lifestyle footwear and apparel across Road, Trail and Originals. Founded in 1898, Saucony exists to inspire and enable people to live a better life through running culture, self-expression and their impact on the world. For more information, visit

.

About Black Girls RUN! : Through the power of running, community and empowerment, we bring awareness to the health disparities in the Black community. We dispel the myths that black women are unhealthy and not physically active. Black Girls Run brings women together all over the country to increase representation on the pavement. We are moving and motivating women to change the narrative of what running and health looks like for black women. We provide inspiration and serve as a resource for women to become the best version of themselves. Black girls run wants to create healthier communities to change the health statistics for black women and make us healthier for generations to come. Join the movement at

.

