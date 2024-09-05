Campbell's® Chunky® Teams Up With Dexter Lawrence To Kick Off Chunky Sacks Hungertm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) For each sack made across the NFL, Chunky® will make a donation that will help provide meals to families in need.

CAMDEN, N.J., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Campbell's® Chunky® announced the third annual Chunky Sacks HungerTM initiative – a program that partners with teams and Feeding America® to support people and families facing hunger across the country. During the 2024-25 regular season, Chunky will donate 1,000 meals* to Feeding America for every sack made across the NFL, connecting what happens on the field with actions that benefit communities off the field. This year, fans can follow the program's progress with a national sack counter on their site.

"Chunky and the NFL have been fighting hunger for over 25 years, and we're proud to continue to find ways to make a positive impact in communities across the league," said Peter Herron, Marketing Director for Campbell's Chunky Soup. "Now in its third year, Chunky Sacks Hunger is expanding what was a regional initiative to be a league-wide program."

To bring the program to life, Chunky is thrilled to partner with new and returning NFL players on and off the field. New York Giants Defensive Lineman, Dexter Lawrence, will lead this group as the national spokesperson for 2024.

"I know that making sacks on the field helps my team, and it's great to know it's also helping people in need," says Lawrence. "I grew up watching football legends partner with Chunky, and I'm thrilled to follow in their footsteps while giving back to communities across the country."

The full lineup of teams and players involved for 2024-2025 are:



Dexter Lawrence, Defensive Lineman, New York Giants

Brandon Graham, Defensive End, Philadelphia Eagles

Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, Linebacker, Miami Dolphins

Frank Ragnow, Center, Detroit Lions

Greg Rousseau, Defensive End, Buffalo Bills

Laiatu Latu, Defensive End, Indianapolis Colts

Montez Sweat, Defensive End, Chicago Bears

Sam Hubbard, Defensive End, Cincinnati Bengals

TBD, San Francisco 49ers Will Anderson Jr., Defensive End, Houston Texans

For fans who want to support Chunky Sacks Hunger first-hand, the brand has also partnered with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to design a t-shirt for fans to show their support all season long. Twenty percent of net sales from every t-shirt purchased will go directly to Feeding America via the Chunky Sacks Hunger initiative.

Chunky Sacks Hunger strives to bolster its ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity across the U.S. and has supplied over five million meals since the program's inception in 2021. Stay connected with Chunky on Instagram

and TikTok to follow along this season.

*Up to 2 million meals. From 9/5/2024 - 1/5/2025, $0.10 helps provide at least one meal secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

