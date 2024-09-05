MicroStrategy Makes Data-Driven Businesses a Reality with AI-Powered Insights Integration Across Existing Workflows

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) The capabilities of MicroStrategy AI are now extended to HyperIntelligence, which provides frontline workers with real-time AI insights from within any application, eliminating the need for complex and expensive integration projects.



Dubai, UAE, September 5, 2024 - MicroStrategy® Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a pioneer in AI-powered business intelligence (BI), empowers Middle Eastern enterprises to enhance their data-driven strategies and establish a competitive edge by harnessing the full potential of artificial intelligence (AI). MicroStrategy AI transforms the way organizations analyze data and interact with data insights. Making the entire process simpler, faster, and more accessible for everyone, MicroStrategy AI fuels creative innovation, facilitates intelligent decision-making based on trusted data, and illuminates the path to sustainable business success.



When it comes to deploying AI, organizations have traditionally faced significant challenges, ranging from data management and integrity to user skills and adoption. Notably, 65% of senior executives, board directors, and industry experts in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) say their organizations do not have the necessary technology infrastructure and architecture to enable strong AI outcomes. Furthermore, approximately 70% of organizations in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa (META) have moderate or limited visibility of data lineage, which affects their digital initiatives and delays the achievement of strategic business objectives.



MicroStrategy AI overcomes these barriers, rendering it easier than ever for businesses to infuse intelligent capabilities into their everyday tools and workflows, thereby enhancing employee productivity and operational efficiency through smarter decisions. Given that AI relies heavily on the quality of data it interacts with, MicroStrategy offers an advanced toolset to integrate diverse data sources. The company’s semantic graph maps the data to specific attributes and metrics that provide one version of the truth across the enterprise. This means organizations in the Middle East can keep using their existing tech stack and connect to any data source to quickly build, manage, and effortlessly deploy scalable, AI-based data applications either on-site or on the cloud.



The unique features of MicroStrategy AI dramatically simplify the AI integration and distribution processes for organizations. For data experts, Auto SQL streamlines the database interaction process. It translates natural language into efficient SQL queries and explains the logic behind generated SQL statements in understandable terms, thus making database interaction accessible for all. Auto Dashboard allows non-technical users to create AI-powered dashboards using natural language. Auto Answers leverages generative AI to answer users’ questions and provide insights that reveal the deeper meaning behind analytics.



MicroStrategy Auto Bot, one of the latest MicroStrategy AI innovations, is a customizable AI bot that provides a faster and simpler way to deliver business intelligence to any user in an organization, regardless of their analytic skill level. Auto Bots are straightforward to build and deploy so that businesses can put them practically everywhere. For instance, they can be embedded in a company’s portal, installed on mobiles at points of sale, or accessed directly through popular collaboration tools like Teams.



MicroStrategy has also recently integrated the generative AI capabilities of Auto directly into HyperIntelligence, marking an industry first. Thanks to this powerful new solution, organizations can easily layer contextual, bite-sized AI insights into any application, empowering frontline workers to rapidly access relevant, on-demand information from within their daily workflow and ask questions about the specific data to go even deeper. As a result, sales representatives, medical personnel, and call center agents can access critical information quickly while assisting customers, enabling data-driven decision making throughout the entire organization.



“Ensuring that frontline employees have access to trusted data in real-time to make accurate, data-driven decisions rapidly has turned out to be a real challenge for businesses,” Emmanuel Brochard, Executive Vice President, International at MicroStrategy, commented. “In alignment with our vision for Intelligence Everywhere, we remain dedicated to eliminating complexities and bringing the power of MicroStrategy AI at scale for everyone, everywhere. By incorporating business intelligence into every business decision, MicroStrategy unlocks limitless potential for organizations and, ultimately, leads them to business success.”





MicroStrategy AI is a core component of the unified analytics platform MicroStrategy ONE and accelerates business intelligence (BI), effectively bridging the gap between insights and actions. The industry-leading AI+BI platform can be deployed on Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services.



MicroStrategy AI applications support data privacy and confidentiality by not retaining any user data, since the platform is configured to prevent data retention or usage for model training. This robust, security-first approach ensures that businesses in the region can deploy AI solutions with complete confidence in their integrity, governance, and compliance.



About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) considers itself the world’s first Bitcoin development company. The MicroStrategy software business develops and provides industry-leading AI-powered enterprise analytics software that promotes our vision of Intelligence EverywhereTM. Our flagship cloud-native platform, MicroStrategy ONE, is trusted by the most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500 to drive business agility, efficiency, and revenue. We also use our software development capabilities to develop Bitcoin applications. We believe the combination of our operating structure, bitcoin strategy and focus on technology innovation provides a unique opportunity for value creation.



MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy AI, MicroStrategy Auto, MicroStrategy ONE, HyperIntelligence, and Intelligence Everywhere are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.





MENAFN05092024005513012199ID1108640016