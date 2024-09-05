Sugar Refining Season Begins In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Ternopil region, one of enterprises has already started the sugar refining season and processed 19,000 tonnes of sugar beets.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Development at Ternopil Regional State Administration Volodymyr Stakhiv in a commentary to Ukrinform.

“Radekhivskyi Sugar has already started the sugar refining season. The enterprise already processed 19 thousand tonnes of sugar beets and produced 1.9 thousand tonnes of sugar in 2024,” Stakhiv told.

In his words, agricultural enterprises began to harvest sugar beets. A total of 40 thousand tonnes of sugar beets had been gathered so far, with the yielding capacity of 578 quintals per hectare.

A reminder that five sugar refineries will be operating in the Vinnytsia region this season.