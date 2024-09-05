Capture Detailed Eyewitness Video With The New Garmin Dash Cam X Series

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Premium, voice-controlled dash cameras offer up to 4K Ultra

HD quality and an all-new polarizer lens for outstanding clarity day and night

OLATHE, Kan., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN ) today unveiled the Garmin Dash CamTM X series

of high-quality dash cameras that provide motorists with a discreet eyewitness anywhere they drive1. There are four models – the

Garmin Dash Cam Mini 3 , X110 , X210

and ultra-sharp X310

– that go virtually unnoticed thanks to their compact size, yet still deliver crisp video resolution up to 4K Ultra HD to provide proof of any unexpected road incidents.

To help see important details more clearly, the Dash Cam X series introduces an integrated Garmin ClarityTM polarizer lens enhancement, which reduces windshield glare. Plus, Garmin Clarity HDR optics enable the camera to capture sharp detail in very bright or low light, making the Dash Cam series an invaluable tool to any driver no matter the time of day.

"When you have a dash cam, you want to be confident it will capture all the necessary details and not worry about having parts of your video washed out due to weather conditions or distracting windshield glare. These cameras bring the clarity you need." –Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales

Check out our YouTube channel to see the Garmin Dash Cam X series in action .

Behind-the-wheel convenience

No matter the amount of time drivers spend on the road, they will appreciate the premium in-car features of these cameras. Through simple voice commands2, users can save video clips and start or stop audio recordings all while keeping their hands on the wheel. Drivers can also benefit from advanced driver notifications, such as forward collision and lane departure3 notifications, "go" alerts to notify drivers when stopped traffic has begun moving again and speed camera notifications4 to help encourage safer driving and to promote situational awareness. If an incident is detected, videos are automatically saved. And with built-in GPS, videos are stamped with location, speed, date and time to show exactly when and where events occurred5.

Superior video quality

The Dash Cam X series provides premium HD quality video in a variety of resolutions, allowing drivers to select the camera that best fits their needs:



The Dash Cam Mini 3 is ultracompact, car-key sized with no on-device display to achieve its remarkable tiny size in 1080p HD video with built-in Garmin Clarity polarizer lens.

Step up to the Dash Cam X110 which is pocket-sized and adds more premium features, including advanced driver awareness alerts; built-in GPS and a bright 2.4" LCD screen to immediately view video in 1080p HD.

The Dash Cam X210 boasts the same compact size, high-res display, and rich feature sets as the X110 but can capture video up to 1440p HD. The top-of-the-line Dash Cam X310 has the same size and display as the X110/X210 but adds intuitive touchscreen functionality and provides 4K Ultra HD video quality for the greatest resolution available.

More premium features

When using the Garmin Drive mobile app on a user's smartphone, drivers can sync up additional Garmin dash cams and gain more awareness with multiple viewpoints. The app automatically organizes video clips from up to four different Garmin dash cams (each sold separately).

With a paid Vault subscription, the dash cameras automatically store saved video clips in the secure, online Vault, accessible via the Garmin Drive mobile app. This makes it easy for users to view and share videos and gives them continuous storage of their important clips. Vault subscribers can also utilize vehicle surveillance features6 such as parking guard and live view to gain peace of mind when away from their parked vehicles. The parking guard alert can send a notification to a connected smartphone when the dash cam detects an incident affecting the motorist's car, and live view allows users to get an instant live look from their dash camera when away from their parked vehicle.

Available now, the Garmin Dash Cam X series has suggested retail prices ranging from $149.99 to $399.99. Visit our website to learn more .

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized life for adventurers, athletes,

off-road explorers, road warriors and outdoor enthusiasts

everywhere. Committed to developing

products

that enhance experiences, enrich lives and help provide peace of mind, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom , email our media team , connect with @garminoutdoor on social, or follow our blog .

1Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of these devices. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use these devices.

2Available in English, German, Italian, Spanish, French and Swedish.

3Certain conditions may impair the warning function; visit Garmin/warnings for details.

4Speed camera warnings are not available in all regions; certain conditions may impair the warning functions.

5Dash Cam Mini 3 is not GPS-enabled and will only show the date and time.

6Requires constant power and an active connection to Wi-Fi technology. Use the Garmin Drive app on a compatible smartphone to access the live view and parking guard features.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN ) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Dash Cam, Garmin Clarity and Garmin Drive are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries.

© Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Garmin is under license.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations.

The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 30, 2023, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180).

A copy of such Form 10-K is available at . No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Garmin International, Inc.