After Ganderbal, Omar Files Nomination From Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination papers to contest the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly from Budgam.

“Omar Abdullah filed his nomination for the Budgam constituency for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls,” an NC spokesperson said here.

Abdullah was accompanied by senior NC leaders Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Aga Mehmood, party treasurer Shammi Oberoi and provincial secretary Shaukat Mir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief will contest the polls from two constituencies. He filed his papers from the family bastion of Ganderbal on Wednesday.

The 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, and the counting of votes will be taken up on October 8.

