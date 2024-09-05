(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
NYC & LONDON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Announced
●Top 100 include: Autoglass, Concentrix, H&M, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Staples, Squarespace, SurveyMonkey, Unilever, Verizon
●Winners from Asia, Australasia, Europe, North America, UK & Ireland
●43% of winners are SME, 36% Large organisations and 17% from the Enterprise
●The world's #1 non-survey based awards recognising PeopleFirst organisations
Today The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) proudly unveils its 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, recognising truly PeopleFirst organisations.
The Top 100 list has been compiled from the highest-scoring winners across each of IW's operating regions worldwide, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and the UK & Ireland.
In each region, The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2024 asks the same case study questions consisting of six key elements.
Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:
.Purpose & Culture
.Leadership
.Wellbeing
.Experience
.Employee Voice
.Inclusion
Organisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.
Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel. Which were subsequently announced at special in-person and online ceremonies earlier in the year. You can view winners by region here.
Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented,“Congratulations to this year's Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces. It's the first time we have entries making this distinguished list from Asia. One clear message we can take from this news is that despite what else might be going on in the world, there is a clear and global desire to put PeopleFirst being led by the private sector. Our mission is to change the world through the world of work, and recognizing these Inspiring Workplaces and their dedicated employees is a crucial step in that journey. Congratulations to all the winners.”
The ranking and region for the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces:
1Concentrix
2Abata Therapeutics
2SurveyMonkey
4The Nature Conservancy
5O'Reilly Media
6Tata Consultancy Services
7Businessolver
8Calix
9ScalePad
10ibex
11SafeBreach
12IGS Energy
13Canuck Place Children's Hospice
14The Social Element
15Trulioo
16Motionspot
17Coalfire
18iQmetrix Software Development Corp.
19Parkview Health
20Coveo Solutions Inc.
21Velosio
22Workleap
23OneStream Software
24Union Pacific
25Breaktime Media
26BCD Travel
27The Krazy Coupon Lady
28Formlabs
29Clearwave Corporation
30TRIMEDX
31PepsiCo Beverages North America
32Hindustan Unilever Ltd
33Texthelp
34Tricon Residential
35Swift
36N-iX
37isolved
38H&M
39PagerDuty
40Cooper Parry
41Foundever
42SilverChef
43Verizon India
44Creative Market
45Dedrone
46Jackson Healthcare
47InStride
48CAI
49Geographic Solutions
50UPMC
51Participate Learning
52HMC Architects
53ISAAC Instruments
54Sentinel Technologies, Inc.
55Future Design School
56Squarespace
57Celonis
58MacPaw
59Milk and Honey PR North America
60Sharethrough
61Federal Reserve Bank of New York
62Arity
63Capital Square
64Vistry Group Plc
65Autoglass® and Laddaw®
66Symphony Solutions
67Delta Electronics
68North (prev. North American Bancard)
69POD Marketing
70Staples Canada ULC
71Blue Shield of California
72Primary Health Network
73United Federal Credit Union
74ActBlue
74Anthesis
76Smart DCC
77Leek Building Society
78Xalient
79Everise Inc.
80B&A
81RS
82Fortuity
83OneStream Software
84Ameris Bank
858848 Mentoring
86Mastercard
87Pureprofile Australia Pty Limited
88Product Madness
89Burson (prev. BCW)
90Destify
91Fulcrum Digital
92Ocean State Job Lot
93BGIS
94BAT Kazakhstan
95EssenceMediacom UK
96TimeXtender
97NextRoll
98ORTEC USA
99Propeller
100Springboard Communications
Prove you put your PeopleFirst: Enter the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards now
For the first time in our history, we have opened for next year immediately. We want to make it easier than ever for organisations all around the world to prove that they put their people first, by being open all year round. 2025 will be an extra special year to be recognized too, as we will be celebrating our 10th edition of the awards.
If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page , download the entry pack and start your entry. The deadline is February 19, 2025.
About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world
Inspiring Workplaces headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring WorkplacesTM believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.
