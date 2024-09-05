(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NYC & LONDON, NY, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces Announced●Top 100 include: Autoglass, Concentrix, H&M, Mastercard, PepsiCo, Staples, Squarespace, SurveyMonkey, Unilever, Verizon●Winners from Asia, Australasia, Europe, North America, UK & Ireland●43% of winners are SME, 36% Large organisations and 17% from the Enterprise●The world's #1 non-survey based awards recognising PeopleFirst organisationsToday The Inspiring Workplaces Group (IWG) proudly unveils its 2024 Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces list, recognising truly PeopleFirst organisations.The Top 100 list has been compiled from the highest-scoring winners across each of IW's operating regions worldwide, including Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and the UK & Ireland.In each region, The Inspiring Workplaces Awards 2024 asks the same case study questions consisting of six key elements.Elements it believes are fundamental to creating an Inspiring Workplace. They are:.Purpose & Culture.Leadership.Wellbeing.Experience.Employee Voice.InclusionOrganisations entered a category defined by how many people are within the business.Winners in each region were scored by an independent local expert judging panel. Which were subsequently announced at special in-person and online ceremonies earlier in the year. You can view winners by region here.Matt Manners, Founder, The Inspiring Workplaces Group commented,“Congratulations to this year's Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces. It's the first time we have entries making this distinguished list from Asia. One clear message we can take from this news is that despite what else might be going on in the world, there is a clear and global desire to put PeopleFirst being led by the private sector. Our mission is to change the world through the world of work, and recognizing these Inspiring Workplaces and their dedicated employees is a crucial step in that journey. Congratulations to all the winners.”The ranking and region for the Global Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces:1Concentrix2Abata Therapeutics2SurveyMonkey4The Nature Conservancy5O'Reilly Media6Tata Consultancy Services7Businessolver8Calix9ScalePad10ibex11SafeBreach12IGS Energy13Canuck Place Children's Hospice14The Social Element15Trulioo16Motionspot17Coalfire18iQmetrix Software Development Corp.19Parkview Health20Coveo Solutions Inc.21Velosio22Workleap23OneStream Software24Union Pacific25Breaktime Media26BCD Travel27The Krazy Coupon Lady28Formlabs29Clearwave Corporation30TRIMEDX31PepsiCo Beverages North America32Hindustan Unilever Ltd33Texthelp34Tricon Residential35Swift36N-iX37isolved38H&M39PagerDuty40Cooper Parry41Foundever42SilverChef43Verizon India44Creative Market45Dedrone46Jackson Healthcare47InStride48CAI49Geographic Solutions50UPMC51Participate Learning52HMC Architects53ISAAC Instruments54Sentinel Technologies, Inc.55Future Design School56Squarespace57Celonis58MacPaw59Milk and Honey PR North America60Sharethrough61Federal Reserve Bank of New York62Arity63Capital Square64Vistry Group Plc65Autoglass® and Laddaw®66Symphony Solutions67Delta Electronics68North (prev. North American Bancard)69POD Marketing70Staples Canada ULC71Blue Shield of California72Primary Health Network73United Federal Credit Union74ActBlue74Anthesis76Smart DCC77Leek Building Society78Xalient79Everise Inc.80B&A81RS82Fortuity83OneStream Software84Ameris Bank858848 Mentoring86Mastercard87Pureprofile Australia Pty Limited88Product Madness89Burson (prev. BCW)90Destify91Fulcrum Digital92Ocean State Job Lot93BGIS94BAT Kazakhstan95EssenceMediacom UK96TimeXtender97NextRoll98ORTEC USA99Propeller100Springboard CommunicationsProve you put your PeopleFirst: Enter the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards nowFor the first time in our history, we have opened for next year immediately. We want to make it easier than ever for organisations all around the world to prove that they put their people first, by being open all year round. 2025 will be an extra special year to be recognized too, as we will be celebrating our 10th edition of the awards.If you would like your organization to have the chance of being named an Inspiring Workplace in one or across all regions (North America, Latin America, UK & Ireland, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa, Australasia), visit the 2025 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page , download the entry pack and start your entry. The deadline is February 19, 2025.SponsorshipThere are various opportunities for organizations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information please contact ...About Inspiring Workplaces – change the worldInspiring Workplaces headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Asia and Australasia. Inspiring WorkplacesTM believes in recognizing and helping to shape the forward-thinking organizations of the future that put their people first. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change by providing a source of inspiration and education for others who seek it.For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473...Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

