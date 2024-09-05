Amazon Wildfires Set Alarming Records

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In August, the Amazon recorded a staggering 38,266 wildfires, more than doubling last year's figures for the same month and marking the highest since 2010.



Experts this surge to human activity, years of deforestation, climate change, and severe weather patterns like El Niño .



Since 2023, scientists have noted an odd trend: even as deforestation alerts fell by 50%, burned areas increased by 36%. This contradiction highlights other influential factors, particularly those related to climate.



The Amazon has faced extreme drought and higher temperatures, alongside a shorter rainy season, which fueled these fires, as reported by the Amazon Environmental Research Institute (IPAM ).



This year, the dry season began early, in May instead of June or July, leading to more fires. These fires peak in two periods: the first spans from January to March in the northern Amazon, driven by climatic conditions.







The second peak occurs in July and August, during which 67% of the fires consume previously deforested lands. This indicates both uncontrolled burns in agriculture and criminal fires for land speculation.



Election years typically escalate the sense of anarchy, disrupting environmental policies in the Amazon with increased fire and deforestation activities. This chaos is enhanced by shifts in climate patterns.



Land grabbers often use fire strategically to clear large, undesignated federal lands, which are then converted to pastures.

Deforestation in the Amazon

Despite high clearing costs of R$2,000 to R$3,000 per hectare, fire remains a cost-effective way to clear and claim these lands. Recent years have shown that over 50% of deforestation occurred in these public forests.



The government is designating 6 million hectares for official use in the Legal Amazon, a fraction of the nearly 56.5 million hectares of undesignated federal forest lands.



The persistent drought since 2023, which is set to intensify this year, reflects the harsh impacts of global warming.



These impacts include increased ocean temperatures and the influence of El Niño. These factors contribute to unparalleled droughts and elevated temperatures across the Amazon.



Ongoing deforestation has eroded 18% of the biome, reducing the forest's ability to generate rain, maintain moisture, and capture carbon. Changes in climate and land use, driven by human activity, are central to the rise in wildfires.



Satellite imagery shows that smoke from these fires coincides with major Amazon highways, underscoring the environmental costs of developmental practices.



In response, federal and state governments are ramping up firefighting efforts along these crucial routes. They aim to mitigate this growing crisis.

