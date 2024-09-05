Forum On North-South International Transport Corridor To Be Held In Astrakhan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

An international forum on the "North-South" international transport corridor (ITC) will take place in Astrakhan, Russia, from November 13-15. The event, titled "North-South - New Horizons," aims to enhance trade and economic relations between the CIS countries, the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa, and to establish a new business concept for the "North-South" corridor, Azernews reports citing TASS.

The forum will cover various topics, including demand and export offers from countries such as Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and others from the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa. Discussions will also focus on existing and emerging trade and transport hubs in these regions, tariffs and transit times on the "North-South" corridor and its related routes, financing schemes, and cargo insurance for businesses dealing with the East and Global South, as well as issues related to parallel import and re-export under new conditions.

Representatives from regional companies and experts in logistics, banking, finance, consulting, and trade are expected to participate in the event.

The "North-South" international transport corridor has been under development since 2000, based on an agreement signed in St. Petersburg. Currently, 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, are participants in the corridor.