Forum On North-South International Transport Corridor To Be Held In Astrakhan
An international forum on the "North-South" international
transport corridor (ITC) will take place in Astrakhan, Russia, from
November 13-15. The event, titled "North-South - New Horizons,"
aims to enhance trade and economic relations between the CIS
countries, the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa, and to
establish a new business concept for the "North-South" corridor,
Azernews reports citing TASS.
The forum will cover various topics, including demand and export
offers from countries such as Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan,
and others from the Middle East, South Asia, and East Africa.
Discussions will also focus on existing and emerging trade and
transport hubs in these regions, tariffs and transit times on the
"North-South" corridor and its related routes, financing schemes,
and cargo insurance for businesses dealing with the East and Global
South, as well as issues related to parallel import and re-export
under new conditions.
Representatives from regional companies and experts in
logistics, banking, finance, consulting, and trade are expected to
participate in the event.
The "North-South" international transport corridor has been
under development since 2000, based on an agreement signed in St.
Petersburg. Currently, 12 countries, including Azerbaijan, are
participants in the corridor.
