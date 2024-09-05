عربي


Amir Leaves Finland, Concludes Europe Tour

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Helsinki today after an official visit to the friendly Republic of Finland, concluding a tour that included the friendly Kingdom of Sweden and the friendly Kingdom of Norway.

His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.

