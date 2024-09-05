Amir Leaves Finland, Concludes Europe Tour
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the capital Helsinki today after an official visit to the friendly Republic of Finland, concluding a tour that included the friendly Kingdom of Sweden and the friendly Kingdom of Norway.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN05092024000063011010ID1108639362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.