Indian Gov't Forces Killed Nine Naxals In Gunfight

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Sept 5 (NNN-PTI) – Nine Naxals, including six women carders, were killed, in a fierce gunfight with forces, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, said, yesterday.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of the paramilitary and police, broke out Tuesday night, in the forest area near the hills of Bailadila in Dantewada district, about 379 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

According to the officials, the operation was carried out on specific intelligence information, suggesting the presence of many Naxals in the area.

The government forces also claimed recovery of a huge quantity of arms and ammunition from the spot.

Reports said, since the beginning of this year, 154 Naxals have been killed in separate gunfights with government forces in the state, so far.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India.– NNN-PTI

