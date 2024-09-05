British Intelligence Links Increase In Russian Casualties In August To Kursk Operation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British intelligence believes that the increase in Russian combat losses in August is due to Ukraine's operation in Kursk region.

The UK of Defense posted this on X , as reported by Ukrinform.

In a latest Defense Intelligence update on Ukraine it is noted that the average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine has increased in August 2024 to 1,187 per day. Since the start of the war against Ukraine, Russia has likely suffered over 610,000 casualties.

"The August 2024 increase in casualty rate is almost certainly due to Ukraine's Kursk operation and continued pressure on the Pokrovsk axis. Russia continues to rely on mass to mitigate their personnel and equipment capability," the report says.

British intelligence predicts that although the Russian pressure on the whole frontline will continue over the next month, their limited capabilities will likely continue to reduce their ability to exploit any tactical successes into wider operational gains.

"Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout September 2024 as Russia continues operations on a wide front from Kursk in the north to Robotyne in the south," the summary states.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the offensive operation of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Russia's Kursk began on August 6, 2024.

As of the end of August, Ukraine's Defense Forces took control of 100 settlements and captured over 600 Russian soldiers.