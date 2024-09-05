Healthcare Facilities Attacked By Russians In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, September 5, Russians shelled Kherson, damaging two healthcare facilities; two medical workers got minor glass injuries.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on and published a video, seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, two healthcare facilities in the central part of Kherson were hit by Russians," the message reads.

As noted, the facilities sustained damage (roofs, walls, and windows were broken).

Prokudin also informed that two medical workers had got minor injuries.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, in the morning, Russians launched several powerful strikes on the center of Kherson.