Healthcare Facilities Attacked By Russians In Kherson
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the morning, September 5, Russians shelled Kherson, damaging two healthcare facilities; two medical workers got minor glass injuries.
Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on facebook and published a video, seen by Ukrinform.
"Today, two healthcare facilities in the central part of Kherson were hit by Russians," the message reads.
As noted, the facilities sustained damage (roofs, walls, and windows were broken).
Read also: Man injured
in enemy drone attack
in Kherson
Prokudin also informed that two medical workers had got minor injuries.
As reported by Ukrinform earlier, in the morning, Russians launched several powerful strikes on the center of Kherson.
MENAFN05092024000193011044ID1108639837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.