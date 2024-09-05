Details Regarding Case Of Garabagh Separatists Detained In Baku Disclosed
Fatima Latifova
Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General, Kamran Aliyev, has discussed
details of the criminal case initiated against the Garabagh
separatists in an interview with the "News" information portal,
Azernews reports.
He stated that the investigation related to these individuals
has been completed and the materials will soon be submitted to the
court.
"The process of familiarizing both the accused and the victims
with the case materials is ongoing - as you know, there are many
victims in this case. Once all investigative and operational
measures are completed, the case will be sent to court for a
substantive hearing in accordance with international norms and
Azerbaijan's criminal legislation," the Prosecutor General
said.
Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan
has launched criminal cases against 15 Garabagh separatists, and
they have been put on international wanted lists. Following the
local anti-terrorist operation in September 2023, the separatists
were detained, brought to Baku, and handed over for investigation.
They face charges of terrorism, financing terrorism, forming
unlawful armed groups and organizations, and conducting training
for the purpose of committing terrorist acts. In June of this year,
Baku announced the completion of the investigation into their
case.
