Details Regarding Case Of Garabagh Separatists Detained In Baku Disclosed

Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General, Kamran Aliyev, has discussed details of the criminal case initiated against the Garabagh separatists in an interview with the "News" information portal, Azernews reports.

He stated that the investigation related to these individuals has been completed and the materials will soon be submitted to the court.

"The process of familiarizing both the accused and the victims with the case materials is ongoing - as you know, there are many victims in this case. Once all investigative and operational measures are completed, the case will be sent to court for a substantive hearing in accordance with international norms and Azerbaijan's criminal legislation," the Prosecutor General said.

Over the years, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has launched criminal cases against 15 Garabagh separatists, and they have been put on international wanted lists. Following the local anti-terrorist operation in September 2023, the separatists were detained, brought to Baku, and handed over for investigation. They face charges of terrorism, financing terrorism, forming unlawful armed groups and organizations, and conducting training for the purpose of committing terrorist acts. In June of this year, Baku announced the completion of the investigation into their case.