US: 80% Of Girls In Afghanistan Are Deprived Of Education

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The U.S. Embassy for Afghanistan has implicitly criticized the ban on girls' education in the country, stating that 2.5 million Afghan girls have been deprived of education.

On social X, the embassy supported the“Let Girls Learn” campaign and emphasized that no one should be denied their right to education.

The U.S. Embassy highlighted that 80% of girls are currently unable to access education without directly referencing the Taliban's decrees, which are the primary reason for the three-year ban on girls' education.

The“Let Girls Learn” campaign was launched on social media about three years ago following the imposition of the ban. In response to the campaign, universities and educational organizations set up online learning platforms to provide some educational opportunities for girls.

In addition to prohibiting education, the Taliban regime has also banned any inquiries about the reopening of schools for girls until further notice.

Meanwhile, the current restrictions on education, employment, and free movement for girls and women in Afghanistan are exacerbating an already dire humanitarian crisis.

The lack of access to education not only limits future opportunities for Afghanistan's girls but also perpetuates the cycle of poverty and disenfranchisement. The forced deportation of refugees further compounds the crisis and humanitarian resources.

The international community must continue to press for the restoration of fundamental rights for Afghanistan's girls and women. Persistent advocacy and support for educational initiatives are essential in overcoming these barriers and ensuring that all individuals have the opportunity to contribute to their societies.

