- Louisiana Mesothelioma Center

NEW ORLEANS , LOUISIANA , USA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is urging the family of a former railroad worker with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in Louisiana to please call the Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. The Gori Law Firm has an office in New Orleans, and they are one of the nation's largest law firms that specializes in client compensation for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. The Gori Law Firm has no equal in Louisiana.

The group says, "If your husband or dad is a current or former railroad worker with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana, we already know he had significant exposure to asbestos. The types of railroad workers that probably had routine exposure to asbestos include brakemen, locomotive mechanics, conductors, engineers, and track layers. Even the paint used on engines/locomotives and boxcars-tank cars contained asbestos prior to the early 1980s.

"If your husband or dad is a current or former railroad worker in Louisiana and he now has mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer, please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to discuss compensation. Compensation claims for people like this are slightly more complicated so it is vital you talk with lawyers who know what they are doing."

Suggestions from the Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Louisiana or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

The Louisiana Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, Lafayette, Lake Charles, Kenner, Bossier City, Monroe or anywhere in Louisiana.



For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

