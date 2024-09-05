Delhi HC Warns Wikipedia Over ANI Defamation Case, Issues Contempt Notice

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on Thursday reprimanded Wikimedia Foundation Inc., the organization behind Wikipedia, for failing to comply with an order to disclose information regarding edits made to the Wikipedia page of Indian news agency, Asian News International (ANI).

Justice Navin Chawla, presiding over the case, issued a contempt notice to Wikimedia and delivered a stern warning to the company.

“We will not take it anymore. If you don't like India, don't work here,” Justice Chawla remarked.“I will impose contempt...We will close your business transactions here. We will ask the to block Wikipedia...Earlier also you people have taken this argument. If you don't like India, please don't work in India," the bench said.

The high court has summoned an authorized representative from Wikimedia to appear in person at the next hearing in October.



Read this | Mint Explainer: Significance of the sole dissenter in the mining tax ruling

This response came after Wikipedia's legal team requested more time to make submissions, citing its status as a non-Indian entity.

The case stems from a defamation suit filed by ANI against the Wikipedia parent over allegedly defamatory content on its page. On 9 July, the court issued a summons to Wikimedia following ANI's allegations that the platform was permitting defamatory edits to its page.

“As a technology host, the Wikimedia Foundation generally does not add, edit or determine content published on Wikipedia. Wikipedia's content is determined by its global community of volunteer editors (also known as the 'Wikimedia Community') who compile and share information on notable subjects,” the foundation had said in a statement in July.