Karnataka Govt Cracks Down On Private Bus Fare Hike During Ganesh Chaturthi 2024; Over 20 Buses Fined

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a stern action against private buses hiking fares during the Gauri-Ganesha festival, the Karnataka Department fined more than 20 private buses on Wednesday night. These buses had reportedly increased their ticket prices, taking advantage of the festive season rush.

A large-scale inspection drive was conducted by the Transport Department across the city and its outskirts. During the operation, it was decided to revoke the permits of any buses found guilty of overcharging passengers.

The department set up 10 teams on Wednesday to identify buses charging excessive fares. Inspections were carried out at key locations, including Anand Rao Circle, Majestic, Hebbal, Goraguntepalya, Kalasipalya, Hoskote toll, and Mysuru Road. The inspection teams gathered fare details directly from passengers. Based on the information, buses that were charging double the usual fare were penalized. In total, over 20 buses were fined for violating fare regulations.

The crackdown began on Tuesday night and continued through Wednesday. With an anticipated surge in passengers heading out of the city on Thursday and Friday, the Transport Department plans to intensify its inspections over the next two days. More private buses are expected to operate during this period, and the department aims to prevent any further instances of fare gouging.

Shobha, Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, confirmed that the ongoing operation targets buses that are overcharging due to the festival rush. "We have formed 10 teams to carry out inspections across various parts of the city. Private buses found charging excessive fares are being fined, and permits will be cancelled if necessary," she said.