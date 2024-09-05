When Will The Second Lunar Eclipse Of 2024 Take Place? Know Time And Visibility In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The second and final lunar eclipse (second lunar eclipse 2024) of the year is set to occur in September. This celestial event, a partial lunar eclipse, will be visible in various parts of the world, including India. Many are curious about this eclipse, seeking information about its timing, visibility, and potential effects.

Religious beliefs often associate eclipses with inauspicious occurrences. A lunar eclipse, for instance, is believed to occur when Rahu, a shadow entity, devours the moon. This event is considered particularly risky for pregnant women and their unborn children, as their actions during this time are believed to directly impact the child. Consequently, pregnant women are advised to refrain from sleeping or eating once the Sutak period, a time of ritualistic observance before and after the eclipse, begins. Let's delve into the timing of this lunar eclipse.

Date and Time of the Final Lunar Eclipse

The second and last lunar eclipse of the year will take place on Wednesday, September 18th. This penumbral eclipse will coincide with the full moon of the Hindu month of Bhadrapada, just a day before the commencement of the Pitru Paksha period. The eclipse will begin at 6:11 PM and last until 10:17 PM, spanning approximately 4 hours. However, the exact timings may vary depending on the geographical location.

Visibility of the Lunar Eclipse in India

The lunar eclipse will transpire between 6 AM and 10 AM. Being a penumbral lunar eclipse, it won't be visible in India. However, it will be observable from various other regions, including Arctic Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Atlantic Ocean, Antarctica, and the Indian Ocean. From an astrological perspective, this celestial event is believed to influence all zodiac signs and constellations.

Sutak Period

The Sutak period commences approximately 9 hours before the eclipse. Accordingly, it will begin on the night of September 17th. During this period, temples remain closed, and religious beliefs discourage engaging in any auspicious activities. Pregnant women, in particular, are advised to abstain from activities like cooking, cutting vegetables, and even eating. However, the Sutak's impact is primarily relevant in regions where the eclipse is visible. Since the lunar eclipse won't be visible in India, its influence is considered negligible.