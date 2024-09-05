(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Opportunity & Clinical Trials Insight 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Currently, the US remains the market leader of the market as evident from rising collaborations, advancement and bestow. The synergy between these clinical and commercial aspects propels the field forward, offering new expectation to cancer patients and shaping the future of cancer treatment. Continuous research, innovation, and collaboration are essential to sustaining this growth and realizing the full potential of oncolytic virus immunotherapy. As research further delves deeper into understanding the complexities of this innovative approach, there is optimism that oncolytic viruses will emerge as a valuable addition for cancer treatments, offering new avenues for improved outcomes and enhanced quality of life for patients.

Cancer endures to be a relentless adversary, challenging both patients and the medical community across the world. The quest of innovative and targeted therapies to battle against this multifaceted disease has led to remarkable advancements in the field of cancer therapy. Amidst the many emerging strategies, oncolytic virus immunotherapy has captured the attention of researchers and clinicians as a promising avenue for cancer treatment in the recent years. The realm of oncolytic virus immunotherapy harnesses the natural characteristics of viruses to selectively target and destroy cancer cells, offering a unique and precision oriented approach to treatment. As this therapeutic paradigm progresses from the realm of scientific discovery to commercial viability, it brings forth a multitudinous of opportunities and challenges that shape the dynamics of the commercial market.

Hitherto, 3 oncolytic virus immunotherapies, namely Oncorine (H101), Imlygic (Talimogene laherparepvec), and teserpaturev (G47?; Delytact), have been approved over the preceding decennium for the treatment of different types of cancer like head and neck cancer, melanoma and malignant glioma. However, it is expected that the domain will observe many more approvals in the upcoming years because of that fact that a handful of advanced oncolytic virus immunotherapies such as Oncos 102, CAN-2409, Pelareorep, CG070, VG161 have received designations like Fast Track, Orphan Drug, PRIME from regulatory agencies, FDA and EMA.

In the clinical field, oncolytic viruses are at the forefront of innovative research and therapeutic development. These viruses, carefully engineered or selected for their innate oncolytic properties, are designed to infiltrate cancer cells, replicate within them, and induce their destruction while simultaneously stimulating an immune response. Moreover, as the sphere of oncolytic virus immunotherapy surpasses the confines of laboratories and clinical trials, its journey into the commercial arena is characterized by an involvement of pharma companies that will aid to shape its trajectory in the global cancer treatment landscape.

The triumph of other immunotherapies, such as checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies, has generated considerable interest in harnessing the immune system to fight cancer. Oncolytic virus immunotherapy complements these approaches by utilizing viruses to stimulate an immune response against cancer cells. The positive outcomes from these immunotherapies have fueled interest in leveraging the immune system to combat cancer, leading to increased exploration of oncolytic virus immunotherapy as a complementary and synergistic approach.

On that account, multiple studies are ongoing in the clinical pipeline which comprise the combinations of oncolytic viruses with different types of antibodies targeting immune checkpoint receptors such as delolimogene mupadenorepvec with atezolizumab, OH2 injection, with or without irinotecan or HX008, ADV/HSV-tk with Pembrolizumab, for the treatment of patients suffering from wide array of cancer subtypes such as pancreatic cancer, Gastrointestinal Cancer, breast cancer etc.

Competition from the involvement of multitudinous pharmaceutical companies such as Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, Roche, Lokon Pharma, NRG oncology, CG oncology, Genemedicine, Binhui Biopharmaceutical Barinthus Biotherapeutics, TILT Biotherapeutics, Genelux Corporation, Replimune, and Candel Therapeutics have created wave in the commercial market of oncolytic virus immunotherapy. As a result, the clinical development landscape will observed several pharmaceuticals companies commencing research in order to understand the oncolytic virus mode of actions which will aid to develop advanced and innovative oncolytic virus immunotherapy with least possible side effects.

It is projected that the market of oncolytic virus immunotherapy is poised to expand and multiply further in the forthcoming years due to the augmenting government regulatory approvals in conjugation with snow balling investments, collaborations and partnerships in the pharmaceutical sector. As of May 2024, the oncolytic virus is crowded by usage of different types of oncolytic virus like herpes simplex type-1 virus (HSV-1) or adenoviruses with or without chemotherapy, monoclonal antibodies directing against PD-1 and PD-L1 receptors, therapeutic peptide vaccines or nanoparticles in order to optimize delivery and performance for cancer treatments.

Report Highlights:



Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Therapy Market Opportunity: > USD 1.50 Billion by 2030

Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

Comprehensive Insight on Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies in Clinical Trials: > 180 Therapies

FDA & EMA Designations: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan, PRIME

Patent Analysis Therapies in Clinical Trials

IMLYGIC, Oncorine, Delytact: Availability, Dosage and Price Analysis Platforms used for Developing Advanced Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to Oncolytic Virus Therapy

1.1 Overview

1.2 Need of Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

2. Globally Approved Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies

2.1 Commercially Approved Therapies

2.2 FDA & EMA Designations: Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track, Orphan, PRIME

3. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapies Clinical Trials Overview

3.1 By Phase

3.2 By Country

3.3 By Company

3.4 By Indication

3.5 By Priority Status

3.6 Patient Segment

4. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trend & Developments

4.1 Current Market Outline

4.2 Future Market Forecast

5. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trends by Region

5.1 South Korea

5.2 Japan

5.3 US

5.4 Europe

5.5 UK

5.6 China

5.7 Australia

6. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Trends by Indications

6.1 Melanoma

6.2 Head & Neck Cancer

6.3 Glioma

6.4 Pancreatic Cancer

6.5 Ovarian Cancer

6.6 Lymphoma

6.7 Lung Cancer

6.8 Breast Cancer

6.9 Prostate Cancer

6.10 Hepatocellular carcinoma

7. Global Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

7.1 Research

7.2 Preclinical

7.3 Phase-I

7.4 Phase-I/II

7.5 Phase-II

7.6 Phase-III

7.7 Registered

8. Marketed Oncolytic Viruses Immunotherapies Clinical Insight

9. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy - Availability, Dosage & Price Analysis

9.1 Imlygic

9.1.1 Overview & Patent Insights

9.1.2 Pricing & Dosage

9.2 Oncorine (H101)

9.2.1 Overview

9.2.2 Pricing & Dosage

9.3 Delytact

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Pricing & Dosage

10. Platforms used for Developing Advanced Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy

10.1 KaliVir VET Backbone Technology

10.2 Calidi's Platform Technology

10.3 RenovoRx TAMP Platform

10.4 ValoTx PeptiCRAd

10.5 ValoTx PeptiVAX / PeptiENV / PeptiBAC

10.6 Transgene's Invir.IO Platform

10.7 Transgene's myvac Platform

10.8 Imugene's CF33 Technology

10.9 EpicentRx AdAPT Platform

10.10 Genelux's Choice Discovery Platform

11. Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Combinations with Other Therapeutic Agents

11.1 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy with Nano materials

11.2 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy with Chemotherapeutic Drugs

11.3 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy with Peptides

11.4 Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy with Targeted Immunotherapies

12. Global Oncolytic Virus Immunotherapy Market Dynamics

12.1 Market Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 AdCure Bio

13.2 Beijing SyngenTech

13.3 BioVex Inc. (Amgen)

13.4 Calidi Biotherapeutics

13.5 Genelux Corporation

13.6 Immvira Pharma

13.7 Jennerex Biotherapeutics

13.8 KaliVir

13.9 Lokon Pharma

13.10 Oncolys BioPharma

13.11 PsiOxus Therapeutics (Akamis Bio)

13.12 Seneca Therapeutics

13.13 Shanghai Sunway Biotech

13.14 Takara Bio

13.15 TILT Biotherapeutics

13.16 Transgene

13.17 Virogin Biotech

