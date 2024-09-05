Under The Theme Building A Sustainable Future: A Roadmap For Facility Management In Qatar's Built Environment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Another Success Story

- Engineer Ali Al-Suwaidi, Vice President of MEFMADUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Over the years, Qatar has become a model for sustainability and facility automation, leveraging advanced to create a built environment that stands the test of time. With major events like the World Cup, the country has successfully combined innovation and vision to achieve a green, sustainable, and smart infrastructure.In line with the Middle East Facility Management Association's (MEFMA) mission to unify the voice of the facility management sector and provide an interactive platform for exchanging expertise and insights among its members in the Middle East, MEFMA organized a networking event in Qatar, supported by the Qatar Society of Engineers . This significant event served as a key platform for sharing ideas and insights on how to transform Qatar into a global model for environmental sustainability through the implementation of smart facility management practices. Through this event, MEFMA reinforced its deep commitment to supporting sustainability and providing a platform for dialogue and collaboration among all stakeholders in the facility management sector, in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.Engineer Ali Al-Suwaidi, Vice President of MEFMA , welcomed the attendees and emphasized the importance of this gathering in driving innovation in facility management. He stated,“Today, we celebrate what Qatar has achieved in sustainability, but we also open doors to what is yet to come. The MEFMA Networking event is not just a learning platform; it is a space for inspiration and creativity.”Supported and sponsored by leading companies in the industry like Fine Solutions, FMM, Elegancia Facilities Management, and Darwish Interserve Facility Management, The event was attended by over 150 FM professionals and featured presentations on vital topics, followed by an engaging panel sessions highlighting the importance of collaboration in developing a smart and sustainable built environment.As the MEFMA Networking event concluded, the journey of sustainability and innovation continues. MEFMA remains a leading platform for knowledge exchange and future-making in the facility management sector, reinforcing its role as a central hub for knowledge and innovation by offering its members specialized memberships, certified training courses, and advanced studies that shape the future of the sector. With each step, MEFMA opens new horizons and contributes to shaping a more sustainable and integrated future in the Middle East.To join the Middle East Facility Management Association and enhance your knowledge, visit the website .

